DC announces new solo comic series for Tim Drake's Robin following Pride special (Details explored)

Fan-favorite DC superhero Tim Drake's Robin is getting his own solo comic series. It has been has pulled out of his DC Pride special, and Batman: Urban Legends.

Timothy Jackson Drake, also known as Tim Drake, is the third Robin to the Batman and has always left an indelible mark. He marked his debut in Batman #436 in 1989, and since then, he has been a valuable member of the Bat family. So, it's no wonder the superhero is getting an independent comic series. Below, we have mentioned some notable details about the series.

DC announces Tim Drake's solo series

DC Comics announced that Tim would appear in his own series titled Tim Drake: Robin #1. The series will come from writer Meghan Fitzmartin, who has also given us some fantastic titles, including DC Pride: Time Drake Special #1, Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1, and more. Drake's upcoming series also involves Harley Quinn's artist Riley Rossmo.

Time Drake: Robin #1 is written by Meghan Fitzmartin (Image via DC)

The comic book's story will pick up after the events that occurred in the DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1, where we saw Drake facing off against a new villain known as Chaos Monsters. His enemy, in the new series, wastes no time in destroying Tim's personal life by kidnapping his friend Bernard. During his search for his friend, Tim comes to terms with his bisexual identity. Later in the story, we see Robin reconnect with his former girlfriend, Stephanie. Later, they join forces with Impulse and Superman to protect Gotham from a runaway Elephant.

After dealing with the animal, Drake tells Stephanie that he still has a soft corner for her, and that they can remain friends. He later introduced her to Bernard, and they became best friends.

Tim Drake: Robin #1 will undoubtedly be as good as his early DC pride appearance. Several covers for the upcoming series have already started floating all over the internet, and fans can't wait to try their hands at the book. Before we get into the plot, let's take a moment to thank the artists who created the stunning covers for the comic series. Visual artist Ricardo López Ortiz designed the main cover, while Jamal Campbell, Sweeney Boo, Dan Mora, and Jorge Jiménez drew the variant covers.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm DC Comics have announced 'TIM DRAKE: ROBIN', an ongoing series starting this September.



'TIM DRAKE PRIDE SPECIAL' writer Meghan Fitzmartin returns with art by Riley Rossmo. DC Comics have announced 'TIM DRAKE: ROBIN', an ongoing series starting this September. 'TIM DRAKE PRIDE SPECIAL' writer Meghan Fitzmartin returns with art by Riley Rossmo. https://t.co/nKhxjLygPE

The official synopsis of the series hints at what to expect from it:

"This kinetic, high-energy series pulls Tim center stage as a mystery over a year in the making takes shape. A new villain who’s been hounding Tim from afar decides to take things up close and personal, putting Bernard and everyone else Tim cares about in peril. All that and Tim finally carves out a corner of Gotham City just for himself, and sets up shop in his very own…murder-shack-boat?"

Tim Drake: Robin #1 will be available in local comic book stores on September 27, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far