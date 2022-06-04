DC announces three young adult comics for 2023 feat. Harley Quinn, Lois Lane, and Static: Details explored

DC Comics has announced three new young adult comics starring fan-favorite characters - Harley Quinn, Lois Lane, and Static. The comics will dig a whole new side of these characters in an intriguing direction, and while every story is worth reading, let us take a look at each of them to find out which will suit you the best.

New young adult titles from DC Comics that are arriving in 2023

1) Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story

Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story (Image via DC Comics)

Releasing - April 4, 2023

This cheerful and empowering comic takes us through Lois Lane's journey of becoming a world-famous journalist. It opens up with her move to a big city from a small town to start a brand-new internship.

Lois is on the moon and is very excited to pursue her passions. Everything is going right for her, and she plans to keep it that way. However, things rarely go according to plan. On her first day, Lois discovers an explosive scandal, which she can only cover if she is ready for an unexpected team-up.

Story continues below ad

2) The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley

The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley (Image via DC Comics)

Releasing - May 2, 2023

This comic takes us on a voyage inside the mind of Harleen Quinzel. Harleen has many personalities, and some are crazier than others. Her story starts when she decides to participate in a clinical research trial with her girlfriend, Pamela. And while she's excited to get her problems fixed, what happens is the opposite. Harleen ends up getting big gaps in her memory and short recollections of a guy named Jack, whom she has never met.

Story continues below ad

In moments, she discovers she's sharing headspace with a girl named Harley, an up-to-no-good, maybe-we-oughtta-save-the-bunnies kind of girl, and while she's fun to live with, she takes Harleen on a lot more adventures than one would guess.

3) Static: Up All Night

Up All Night (Image via DC Comics)

Releasing - June 6, 2023

This comic revolves around the adventures of a single irksome night. Virgil Hawkins is extremely sad about his recent breakup. To wash away his worries, his friend Richie suggests he come to a music festival.

Story continues below ad

Virgil takes pride in his decision to finally get out of the house at first, but what happens next makes our hero regret leaving his couch. The night becomes a series of mishaps, including unexpected encounters with menacing supervillains and weird strangers. On top of all of that, he also bumps into the girl who broke his heart.

DC's Young Adult line continues to grow, with comics taking us through intriguing coming-of-age journeys. Each focuses on a different issue to portray the struggles of the younger demographic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far