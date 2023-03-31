DC faces severe backlash after introducing gay Robin

DC Comics, one of the most popular comic book publishers, recently faced backlash from fans after introducing a new storyline that showed Robin as a bisexual character.

The move was seen as an attempt to modernize the character and promote diversity in the comic book industry, but it received criticism from some fans who felt that it was a forced change and not in keeping with the established history of the character.

The backlash led to the company canceling the new Robin comic series after only ten issues. The move has sparked a heated debate about the representation of LGBTQ+ characters in comic books and the role of the established canon in shaping character development.

DC Comics makes major change to Robin's character

Controversy ensues as Robin's sexual orientation changes from straight to gay-bisexual (Image via DC Comics)

DC Comics made significant changes to Robin's character that stirred up controversy. After 30 years of being portrayed as a straight character, Robin was introduced as a bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends #6 in 2021. The comic shows Robin, who has dated only girls in the past, coming out as bisexual and agreeing to a date with his friend Bernard after a chaotic battle with monsters.

The decision to alter a long-established character's sexuality raised mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Fans have criticized the change, arguing that it was an unnecessary deviation from the original character's canon.

Tiso Spencer @SuperTiso @soulpole415



What growth did Tim Drake need in order for him to become gay? He's not BI no matter how much DC acts like he is since he's never going to be with another woman again including the one he was with for decades.



You can have… @LiamRMcGuire How is that growth if you're back to square one?What growth did Tim Drake need in order for him to become gay? He's not BI no matter how much DC acts like he is since he's never going to be with another woman again including the one he was with for decades.You can have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @soulpole415 @LiamRMcGuire How is that growth if you're back to square one?What growth did Tim Drake need in order for him to become gay? He's not BI no matter how much DC acts like he is since he's never going to be with another woman again including the one he was with for decades.You can have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Many argue that this change has reduced Tim Drake to a token and stripped him of his other defining characteristics.

Mikey Jamieson @MikeyJamieson7 @Fenrirtheicewo1 Frankly, I'm offended as a gay man, because DC has shown not only how they view bi men, but how they view LGBT as a whole. Our identities are WHAT we are. Not WHO we are. Tim Drake is so much more than his sexuality. @Fenrirtheicewo1 Frankly, I'm offended as a gay man, because DC has shown not only how they view bi men, but how they view LGBT as a whole. Our identities are WHAT we are. Not WHO we are. Tim Drake is so much more than his sexuality.

Ritan Man @ManRitan

What gave it away

The fact that in Birds of Prey the only gay characters they had being potrayed as mentally unhinged, emotionally unstable, mysoginistc, sexist psychopaths that get brutally killed in an mockingly humiliating way, how they depict Tim Drake+ @Cjtheking23_ DC is a homophobeWhat gave it awayThe fact that in Birds of Prey the only gay characters they had being potrayed as mentally unhinged, emotionally unstable, mysoginistc, sexist psychopaths that get brutally killed in an mockingly humiliating way, how they depict Tim Drake+ @Cjtheking23_ DC is a homophobe What gave it awayThe fact that in Birds of Prey the only gay characters they had being potrayed as mentally unhinged, emotionally unstable, mysoginistc, sexist psychopaths that get brutally killed in an mockingly humiliating way, how they depict Tim Drake+

Some fans have seen this approach as a misstep, as it has led to a perception that Tim Drake's identity is now entirely defined by his sexuality.

MalachyTheDemon_official ☘️ @MALACHY_Officia I just realized something DC made Tim Drake bi for no reason, but the Joker has been hinted at to be gay so many times that DC has never fully said he is, and never fully made him gay. wtf. I just realized something DC made Tim Drake bi for no reason, but the Joker has been hinted at to be gay so many times that DC has never fully said he is, and never fully made him gay. wtf.

ArtWithShezz (Shezz/Scorp/Sheri) @art_scorp @RVN1207 The High Republic introduced gay characters that had zero substance. DC introduced a boyfriend for a now-bi Tim Drake who is so interesting he could be replaced by anybody and you couldn’t tell the difference. So, no, these writers do not create vibrant characters. Just boxes. @RVN1207 The High Republic introduced gay characters that had zero substance. DC introduced a boyfriend for a now-bi Tim Drake who is so interesting he could be replaced by anybody and you couldn’t tell the difference. So, no, these writers do not create vibrant characters. Just boxes.

Reo Cruz @reocruzmd @EthanVanSciver Why did they make him gay? Tim Drake was my favorite Robin then DC just didn’t know what to do with him. @EthanVanSciver Why did they make him gay? Tim Drake was my favorite Robin then DC just didn’t know what to do with him.

KingCrimson26 #IStandWithPikamee @CrimsonPrince26



If someone told me 5 years ago that DC was gonna allow someone to make Tim Drake gay, I would've laughed in their faces.



Funny how that happens. @staredcraft It's far reaching yes, but I'm also not surprised.If someone told me 5 years ago that DC was gonna allow someone to make Tim Drake gay, I would've laughed in their faces.Funny how that happens. @staredcraft It's far reaching yes, but I'm also not surprised.If someone told me 5 years ago that DC was gonna allow someone to make Tim Drake gay, I would've laughed in their faces.Funny how that happens.

The change to Robin highlights the ongoing conversation about representation and diversity in popular media. However, the new series has failed to generate the necessary interest from fans, so the comic-book company has decided to cancel it.

Tim Drake's Robin series gets canceled after it fails to gain popularity with fans (Image via DC)

The decision to cancel the Tim Drake series has drawn the attention of fans and critics alike. While some have argued that changing a well-established character's sexual orientation was the reason for the lack of popularity, others have criticized the writing and artwork of the series.

This isn't the first time that the comic company has faced backlash over the representation of LGBTQ+ characters. In 2021, an ongoing series featuring a gay Superman was also canceled. However, it was later relaunched as a limited series by Tom King, which sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics.

The controversy over DC Comics' decision to turn Tim Drake's sexual orientation was further inflamed when the company's official Twitter account referred to Tim Drake as "the always online bisexual," a comment that many felt was derogatory and dismissive of the character's importance.

Jean (The Lazercat) Gentry @JeanGen09181213 Looks like DC deleted the video referring to Tim Drake as the "always online bisexual". Looks like DC deleted the video referring to Tim Drake as the "always online bisexual". https://t.co/ZAibmpGSKB

MercMike @MercMike5



Also: They erased Bunker, an Out and Proud Gay person of color, to make Tim bi.



Thanks to who ever said it was important for Tim to be Bi, sacrificed a Brown gay character. @adramaticbat Tim Drake didn't need to become Bisexual. He was already part of the Community. He was Ace.Also: They erased Bunker, an Out and Proud Gay person of color, to make Tim bi.Thanks to who ever said it was important for Tim to be Bi, sacrificed a Brown gay character. @adramaticbat Tim Drake didn't need to become Bisexual. He was already part of the Community. He was Ace.Also: They erased Bunker, an Out and Proud Gay person of color, to make Tim bi.Thanks to who ever said it was important for Tim to be Bi, sacrificed a Brown gay character. https://t.co/genNfdFDG7

The response from fans and critics was swift and harsh, with many taking to social media to express their anger and disappointment. In response, the comic-book company ultimately deleted the tweet. However, the damage was already done, and the controversy continued to cast a shadow over the company's decision to change Tim Drake's sexual orientation.

