"I've watched it more than once!": Lionel Messi reveals Game of Thrones as his all-time favorite

As reported by Complex on March 28, 2024, Game of Thrones is one of Lionel Messi's favorite shows. The revelation was made public when Messi appeared in episode 16 of Big Time, a podcast hosted by Amr Adib and Assala. He revisited his love for the franchise in the approximately 84-minute podcast where he appeared alongside Jean Reno.

When asked what his favourite series was, Messi said,

“Game Of Thrones. I’ve watched it more than once.”

The revelation did not come as a shock to his fans, as the footballer had seemingly expressed his love for the franchise earlier as well. In a picture shared by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on her Instagram story, sometime in October 2022, Messi posed alongside Game of Thrones frontrunner Kit Harrington. This, many thought, was his way of showing his appreciation for the widely loved series.

What is Lionel Messi famous for?

The page olympics.com gives a brief but appropriate description of Lionel Messi's lucrative career. It says:

"Born in Rosario, Argentina, in 1987, Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, and his illustrious career proves why. The Argentinean footballer, who holds a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, has displayed his talent early on and has always been destined for greatness."

It also lists some of the footballer's achievements, starting with when he started playing for FC Barcelona's Under-14 team. It mentions that through his skill and determination, Messi was able to improve himself in the field and rise to the ranks.

The page highlights that:

"At 17, he made his first senior appearance for the club and became a vital player for the Blaugranas... During his 17-year career with the team, he helped them win numerous titles, including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, and seven Copa del Rey trophies. He is also the all-time leading scorer in La Liga, with an incredible 474 goals to his name. "

It also adds:

".....On the international stage, the former Barca star has been a standout player for his country. He was instrumental in helping them win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where he won the Golden Ball, awarded to the competition's best player. He was also part of the team that won Olympic gold at the Beijing 2008 Games, which remains one of his most treasured career highlights."

How much is Lionel Messi's net worth?

As of 2024, Celebrity Net Worth reports that the star footballer's net worth is a staggering $650 million. His estimated monthly salary is also a whopping $75 million a year.

Is there a new season of Game of Thrones?

No, there is no new season of Game of Thrones. The widely popular franchise concluded with its eighth season on May 19, 2019. Following this, a spinoff show for the original series was announced, chronicling the Targaryen family.

House of the Dragon was released on HBO on August 21, 2022. Following its release, a second season of the show was announced. It is set to premiere on June 16, 2024.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available on HBO.