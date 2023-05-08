Insider reveals the supervillain in Marvel's Blade reboot

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's reboot of the iconic vampire slayer Blade has been a highly-anticipated project since it was announced. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali take on the role of the legendary character, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in the 1970s.

While the film has been beset with several production issues, including script rewrites and delays caused by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, recent reports suggest that the Blade reboot is finally beginning to take shape. One of the most exciting pieces of news to emerge from the Blade camp is the identity of the film's supervillain.

X star Mia Goth has been confirmed to play the role of the primary antagonist, Lillith, in the upcoming movie. This revelation has set off a flurry of speculation and excitement among Marvel fans, eagerly awaiting the chance to see Ali's Blade face off against one of the comic book world's most fearsome villains.

Mia Goth as Lillith in Marvel's Blade reboot along with other supporting cast revealed

Mia Goth set to play the villainous Lillith in Marvel's Blade reboot, with supporting cast including Delroy Lindo and Saul Williams announced (Image via Getty)

Insider Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK) has revealed exciting news about the upcoming Blade reboot's villains and supporting cast. According to Richtman, Mia Goth will take on the role of Lillith, the movie's primary villain.

It is currently unknown which iteration of Lilith she is playing or if it will be a mixture.



Mia Goth will portray Lilith in #BLADE, she will be the villain of the film.

Additionally, Aaron Pierre's character has been removed from the script, while Delroy Lindo has been cast as the classic Blade villain Deacon Frost, and Saul Williams will play Blade's mentor, Jamal Afari.

In the comics Delroy Lindo infected and gave powers to Eric Brooks (Blade) through feasting on his mother while he was still in the womb making him a half-human/half vampire hybrid.



Delroy Lindo will portray #BLADE foe, Deacon Frost.

Although it is still uncertain which version of Lillith Goth will be playing, showcasing a rising star like Mia Goth as the film's major antagonist is undoubtedly a positive move. With her breakout roles in Ti West's Pearl and X, it makes sense for Marvel to rework Blade to highlight the young actress's talents.

In the comics Jamal Afari discovers, raises, and teaches young Eric Brooks, who will grow up to be the vampire hunter known as Blade.



Saul Williams has joined #BLADE as Jamal Afari.

Fans of Mia Goth and Marvel's antagonistic character, Lillith, will undoubtedly be thrilled by this development, as there has been little news to get excited about since the reboot was announced.

Blade reboot has faced production issues and delays

Blade's reboot has faced a number of production issues, including complete rewrites that left the film's star, Mahershala Ali, feeling "very frustrated." The ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has also caused delays that could push back the film's scheduled release date of September 4, 2024.

Mahershala Ali, the star of the Blade reboot, has faced production issues and delays that may affect the film's release date (Image via Getty)

Despite the setbacks, the recent news about Mia Goth's role as Lillith is a positive development for the much-awaited reboot. Although the extent of the antagonist role in the film is yet to be confirmed officially, insider Daniel Richtman's reports came as a relief for the fans.

As the film's release date approaches, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly anticipating seeing Mahershala Ali as Blade and how Mia Goth's character will factor into the storyline. With all of Blade's production challenges, any positive development should be welcomed with open arms.

