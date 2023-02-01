James Gunn's wife making an appearance in Shazam 2 sparks nepotism worries among fans

James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced that the first part of their DC slate, dubbed 'Gods and Monsters,' will focus on popular DC characters like Superman and Batman, as well as obscure ones like The Authority and Creature Commandos.

Gunn, however, is facing a lot of hate from several fans on social media for the decisions that are being made for the DC Universe, such as letting go of actor Henry Cavill, who announced his return to and departure from the role of Superman within a span of six weeks, and keeping Ezra Miller as Flash, despite the controversy surrounding the actor.

Now adding fuel to the fire are reports of Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland, making a cameo appearance in Shazam 2 as Emilia Harcourt, reprising her role from The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022). Netizens took to Twitter to share their displeasure as they not only believe it to be unnecessary but also an act of nepotism.

According to a report by Fandomwire, James Gunn has reportedly added his wife, Jennifer Holland, to the cast of Shazam 2, wherein the latter will make a cameo appearance as Emilia Harcourt, an ARGUS agent working for Amanda Waller, who was assigned to supervise Task Force X during the events of The Suicide Squad.

During the events of Peacemaker, she was assigned to supervise Christopher Smith (Peacemaker) and help him stop an alien invasion alongside, John Economos, Clemson Murn, Leota Adebayo and Adrian Chase (Vigilante).

Holland also made a cameo appearance as Harcourt in 2022's Black Adam, where she retrieved Adam's body from the Justice Society of America and had him kept under observation.

Motion Picture Potion Mixer @mopipomixer @pollystaffle @JamesGunn Gunn didn’t develop Shazam 2 & The Rock refused to be in it. Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt in the WB DC universe. Superman in a Shazam movie is an absurd suggestion. And Zack Snyder wouldn’t do another DC movie if they begged him. @pollystaffle @JamesGunn Gunn didn’t develop Shazam 2 & The Rock refused to be in it. Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt in the WB DC universe. Superman in a Shazam movie is an absurd suggestion. And Zack Snyder wouldn’t do another DC movie if they begged him. https://t.co/cBcxD9UjuP

Several angry and upset fans have taken to Twitter to troll the husband-wife duo and share their displeasure at Holland appearing in Shazam 2.

Many believe that her appearance is not only unnecessary, but it also promotes nepotism. Others have even been speculating as to why Holland and her character, Emilia Harcourt, are being made an important part of the DC Universe.

Check out a few of these tweets below:

Chad Clinton Freeman @pollystaffle So is @JamesGunn 's wife actually in Shazam 2 but Black Adam and Superman are not? Tell me this silliness is just rumors and it's a hidden cameo like Zack and Deborah and not a speaking part? Is Sean Gunn in there too? So is @JamesGunn's wife actually in Shazam 2 but Black Adam and Superman are not? Tell me this silliness is just rumors and it's a hidden cameo like Zack and Deborah and not a speaking part? Is Sean Gunn in there too? https://t.co/vSQ5N8vLWp

The Hype Engine @TheHypeEngine1 Literally the only person with job security at DC and for absolutely no other reason than the fact that she’s James Gunn’s wife Literally the only person with job security at DC and for absolutely no other reason than the fact that she’s James Gunn’s wife https://t.co/PilbTDqjri

However, an equal number of other fans have shown support for Gunn and Holland, seemingly having no issues with her reportedly being in Shazam 2.

🔮rbGazer @OrbGazer @pollystaffle @JamesGunn I’d rather see this good looking lady in the movie rather than the rock hope this makes sense @pollystaffle @JamesGunn I’d rather see this good looking lady in the movie rather than the rock hope this makes sense

Klown @ClownMasky @MyTimeToShineH Her name is Jennifer Holland, you guys need to stop referring to her as “James Gunn’s wife” all the time @MyTimeToShineH Her name is Jennifer Holland, you guys need to stop referring to her as “James Gunn’s wife” all the time

The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker Things @tsspmthings And Jennifer Holland was already an actress before she dated James Gunn. You're just using your complaints as an excuse to be creepy misogynists. And Jennifer Holland was already an actress before she dated James Gunn. You're just using your complaints as an excuse to be creepy misogynists.

Another fan @MoonKnightcorel has joked that Gunn's brother Sean Gunn could be the new Superman, giving the nepotism debate an all-new angle.

Moon Knight Official ↗️ @MoonKnightcore1 I know James Gunn said he was casting a "younger Superman", but Sean Gunn is a mere nine years older than Henry Cavill, so I think it might be him. I know James Gunn said he was casting a "younger Superman", but Sean Gunn is a mere nine years older than Henry Cavill, so I think it might be him. https://t.co/5mQcsLHL4B

Gunn, in an interview with Empire Magazine, hinted that some of the actors from his and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, such as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, could join the DC Universe:

"I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom and Dave and Zoe and Karen. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again.” He added, laughing: “Probably at my other job."

Dave Bautista, however, cast doubt on his casting as Batman villain, Bane, a role he had previously campaigned for in April 2021, in an interview with Insider, saying how James Gunn is going for younger actors:

"I have had conversations with James about that, uh I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that."

The actor further added:

"I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don’t think you can do that with me. And I understand that."

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate

DCU - The Direct @DCU_Direct James Gunn has officially announced DC Studios' new slate! Watch: James Gunn has officially announced DC Studios' new slate! Watch: https://t.co/F4N6BDj71l

James Gunn and Safran announced at the DC Burbank Event on January 31, 2023 that they have a new DC slate, which will begin following the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, all to be released in 2023.

As confirmed in the above video, Viola Davis and the cast of Peacemaker will remain following the DCEU reboot, which will happen in The Flash.

DC @DCComics It's a new era for the DC Universe! Catch up on the news about the upcoming #DCStudios projects, Chapter 1: God and Monsters, here: bit.ly/3kWhJvp It's a new era for the DC Universe! Catch up on the news about the upcoming #DCStudios projects, Chapter 1: God and Monsters, here: bit.ly/3kWhJvp https://t.co/vreRodE8wU

The following are the films and TV shows that are a part of Gunn's first chapter of the DC Universe:

Films:

Superman: Legacy

The Authority

The Brave and the Bold (Batman project)

Swamp Thing

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

TV Shows:

Waller

Lanterns

Creature Commandos

Booster Gold

Paradise Lost

