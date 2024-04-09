Joker 2 drops first teaser, announces full trailer release time

The sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 hit movie Joker, Joker 2 or Joker: Folie à Deux, is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Slated for release on October 4, 2024, there is still time to go before the film hits theaters, but fans got to see a glimpse of the sequel as early as April 9.

After the trailer release for the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker 2 was announced last week, the Warner Brothers film got a stylistic teaser earlier today. The latter comprises a single shot and does not depict much, but it does reveal that the trailer will drop at 6:30 pm PT.

The first footage from the film will also exclusively debut during Warner Bros' panel at CinemaCon on April 10, which is also when the trailer is supposed to launch. This means that the trailer will drop at 9:30 pm EST in the United States and on April 10, 2024, at 3:00 am in the United Kingdom. Fans can check out the first teaser below.

Joker 2 first teaser gives a glimpse at Arthur's chaotic world (and possibly Arkham Asylum)

The first teaser for Joker 2 comprises a single shot of Arthur Fleck (played by Phoenix), which depicts a theme that fans have already seen in the first Todd Phillips movie.

Arthur Fleck is seen standing in the rain, possibly in an asylum, where he laughs through tears in a chilling manner, offering a slight glimpse at the darkness that Joker embodies. A single shot of the character is enough to set the tone for the upcoming trailer and, subsequently, the movie, which will see the aftermath of Arthur's acceptance of his twisted nature in the first film.

While it is hard to say why or where Arthur is in the teaser, it could very well be at Gotham's Arkham Asylum. According to the comics, this is where the supervillain met Harley Quinn, who worked there as a psychologist before falling in love with the Joker and becoming his accomplice.

Joker 2 will definitely have a lot of Harley Quinn (played by Lady Gaga), and it would not be completely off base to assume that the film will stick to the primary origin story of Harley Quinn, which means that it could start by showing Joker still in the asylum.

What will Joker 2 be about?

Joker 2 will pick up from where the first part ended, this time Arthur embracing his identity as the Joker, Gotham's famous supervillain, who is still arguably the greatest villain of all time. The second film will be a different take on the character compared to the first, as it will be a musical, something that has not really been done in the superhero genre before.

Also deviating from the first film, this one will focus on both Harley and Arthur, as the title suggests. There is still no hint about the story, but the full trailer, which will be out in a few hours, will perhaps give a better glimpse at the same.

The recurring cast includes Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, and Sharon Washington, besides Phoenix. The film will add Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles.

Joker 2 will premiere on October 4, 2024, in theatres. Stay tuned for more updates.