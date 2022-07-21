Marvel's Halloween special one-shot Crypt of Shadows #1 features Moon Knight, Wolverine, Werewolf by Night, and Blade's Daughter: Details explored

Marvel is bringing back the Crypt of Shadows comic series this Halloween as a special one-shot which is all set to feature some of the biggest heroes in Marvel. With multiple talented writers such as former Marvel editor Chris Cooper, Al Ewing, and Rebecca Roanhorse, among others, attached to bringing this comic book to life, it looks like we are in for a huge treat this October when the giant-sized issue hits the store shelves.

With the return of Crypt of Shadows, we also get a hint towards the upcoming Werewolf by Night live action project, which we will discuss below. Until then, let's explore what we can expect from this comic, who will be starring in it and which writers are attached.

Marvel's Crypt of Shadows to feature Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night and more!

Crypt of Shadows comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

A bit of background on Crypt of Shadows before we go ahead. The comic was introduced back in 1972 as an anthology series so that Marvel could take full advantage of the more unsecured regulations of the Comics Code Authority. With the anthology series, Marvel was able to push the limits of their story and put some of their own spin on classic monsters like werewolves, vampires and more.

Originally, none of the stories would feature any of the characters from the Marvel universe, but it all changes with the upcoming issue. This is not the first time Marvel has put out a Crypt of Shadows book as back in 2019 there was another release. However, comparing the scales of the comic, the one we will be getting this Halloween is definitely going to be larger.

Daniel @616Watcher I love these 2 team line ups. You have dad Wolverine & Blade on the Midnight Sons while their daughters are both in Crypt of Shadows. I love these 2 team line ups. You have dad Wolverine & Blade on the Midnight Sons while their daughters are both in Crypt of Shadows. https://t.co/SeSnbbtrBA

According to Marvel, the comic book is an homage to the original 1970 comic book series. This comic issue will bring some of Marvel's most heavy hitting characters to the pages. Moon Knight, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Elsa Bloodstone, Man Thing, Werewolf by Midnight and Bloodline - the daughter of Blade, who made her debut in Avengers/X-Men #1 - will be featured in the stories over here.

The official synopsis of the comic on Marvel's website reads:

"The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all… but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world—there lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires… the ones who prey on innocence and goodness."

Known for his groundbreaking work on the Darkhold series, former Marvel Editor Chris Cooper will be featured on the series as well. Joining him will be the likes of Al Ewing, Danny Lore, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, Chris Condon, Karen S. Darboe, Geoff Shaw, Ibrahim Moustafa and more. Each creator will be given their own individual story here and will bring their unique talents to the pages of the book.

The cover art has been done by Leinil Francis Yu.

The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters @Adventurin2Fear So with Crypt of Shadows coming out later this year, I was thinking. It’s highly possible it’s meant to coincide with the Werewolf by Night special around Halloween, even including both versions of the Werewolf, so, if that’s the case, there could be a chance of seeing Man-Thing. So with Crypt of Shadows coming out later this year, I was thinking. It’s highly possible it’s meant to coincide with the Werewolf by Night special around Halloween, even including both versions of the Werewolf, so, if that’s the case, there could be a chance of seeing Man-Thing. https://t.co/e6SP0DZfEH

The anthology series might also hint towards the fact that we might be seeing Werewolf by Night this Halloween on Disney+. The project is yet to be confirmed by Marvel, but as per leaks, Michael Giacchino is directing it with Jake Gomez in the lead.

Crypt of Shadows hit stores on October 19.

