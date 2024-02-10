“Needs the logo”: Fans at war as Daredevil Born Again set photos leak Charlie Cox suit

Following the leak of the Bullseye costume, Charlie Cox's Daredevil suit from Daredevil Born Again was leaked online as well. The leak came as the show has currently been filming outdoors in New York City, which has given fans easy access to the set.

This is a completely new suit made for Daredevil Born Again. This will be the first time we will be seeing Cox don a red suit since he appeared for a brief minute in Echo. While fans are happy to see him return as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, the general consensus on the suit has been a bit mixed, with some loving it and some being disappointed with it.

Fans divided on the new Daredevil suit from Daredevil Born Again

Just like Bullseye's suit, fans are mixed on Daredevil's new look for Daredevil Born Again. While some are happy to see that improvements have been made to the suit, others are disappointed and say that the suit doesn't live up to the character's iconic look from the comics.

The main positive feedback the suit has gotten so far is that it has a brighter red tone to it, which gives it a more "Daredevil" feel from the comics. However, the other side has criticized the suit for being overdesigned and lacking the iconic double "D" logo.

However, it's still pretty great to see that the fan-favorite actor is back playing the iconic Marvel character, and fans are excited to see him on the screens again.

Charlie Cox's has had three different Daredevil suits in the MCU

Charlie Cox's Daredevil suit in the Netflix Daredevil series has been criticized by many fans over the years, who took issue with just how armored it looked. Fans also criticized the suit's lack of the iconic Daredevil logo and how it didn't have much red color to it, which made the body of the suit look weird as well.

Following that, Cox would then suit up as the character for the first time in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and would receive a new suit, which was well received by the fans. It was the classic yellow and red suit from the comics, but it still maintained the same design as the Netflix Daredevil suit. Cox would then don the Netflix suit once more for Echo as well.

For Daredevil Born Again, however, Cox has received a much brighter and redder version of the Netflix suit. It still has the same design, but the black areas have been covered with red, giving it a more striking look. However, there have been rumors in the past that this won't be the only suit that Cox will be wearing in the series.

Alongside Cox, Daredevil Born Again will also star Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. The series will also see Wilson Bethel return as Bullseye, with Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as the menacing Wilson Fisk. The series currently doesn't have a release date but will stream exclusively on Disney+.