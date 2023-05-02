“Nooooo she's Harley”: Fan reactions to Margot Robbie’s Fantastic Four casting are mixed

Hollywood’s literal doll face, Margot Robbie, is making rounds again. She has reportedly been offered the role of MCU’s Sue Storm after playing Barbie in Barbie and starring in multiple DC movies as Harley Quinn. For that reason, many fans’ reactions to Margot Robbie playing Sue Storm are mixed, as they don’t want to see her leave the Harley Quinn role just yet.

The Fantastic Four casting rumors are running rampant as we’re hearing multiple names for all four characters. According to insider Daniel RPK, Marvel has offered Reed Richards to Adam Driver, Johnny Storm to Paul Mescal, and now Sue Storm to Margot Robbie, while Mila Kunis has been rumored for She-Thing. Fans have mixed opinions on many of these choices, especially Robbie.

Fans react to Margot Robbie as Sue Storm

Margot Robbie offered the role of Sue Storm in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier rumors suggested that Vanessa Kirby and Jodie Comer were in close contention for bagging the Sue Storm role. But with Daniel RPK’s Margot Robbie update, many fans instantly jumped on the Robbie bandwagon with a big thumbs up. Many fans across Twitter think Robbie might be the perfect casting choice for Invisible Woman, and the following reactions show that:

But some (including established insider Grace Randolph) think that Robbie should decline Marvel's offer. The fandom already sees her as Harley Quinn, and now even Barbie, so she should continue with those roles instead of taking on a major MCU character.

Grace Randolph @GraceRandolph



But for now I will say



There are many other wonderful actresses out there who deserve a shot.



I hope Robbie turns the offer down, we’ll see. I will react to #FantasticFour casting when it’s officialBut for now I will say #MargotRobbie is already #HarleyQuinn and #Barbie There are many other wonderful actresses out there who deserve a shot.I hope Robbie turns the offer down, we’ll see. I will react to #FantasticFour casting when it’s officialBut for now I will say #MargotRobbie is already #HarleyQuinn and #BarbieThere are many other wonderful actresses out there who deserve a shot.I hope Robbie turns the offer down, we’ll see.

Villanelle @LaraCroftMyHero @marvel_updat3s I like Margot but I don't want her to be Sue Storm. Jodie Comer all the way for me @marvel_updat3s I like Margot but I don't want her to be Sue Storm. Jodie Comer all the way for me

Robbie certainly has what it takes to play both Harley Quinn and Sue Storm. But it’s understandable why the same face shouldn’t portray major leading characters in both Marvel and DC.

How Sue Storm could benefit Robbie

Margot Robbie during Babylon’s premiere (Image via Getty)

Taking on the Sue Storm gig could benefit Robbie a lot. Just a while back, when Babylon became one of the biggest flops of 2022, talks about Robbie’s career taking a downward spiral began to run rampant. It was presumed that if Barbie, too, fails after three consecutive bombs, including Bombshell, Amsterdam, and Babylon, then Robbie’s career would become irredeemable.

But, accepting Marvel’s offer (if the rumors about it are true) would render Barbie’s performance moot regarding Robbie’s career. After taking on the MCU role, Robbie’s career will be secured even if Barbie fails because then she’d continue to star in potential blockbuster events such as Fantastic Four and get more high-profile roles.

Will Robbie go from Harley Quinn to Sue Storm? (Image via Getty)

The Fantastic Four role could further act as compensation for her Pirates of the Caribbean movie that still hasn’t happened. It would also keep the spotlight on her even while Lady Gaga plays a different variant of Harley Quinn.

After Robbie appears in Fantastic Four and the Joker franchise goes on a break, she could return to reprise her gig as Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s DC Universe. Ultimately, it could be a win-win situation for the Aussie actress.

Fantastic Four hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes