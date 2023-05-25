Robert Downey Jr. once engaged in discussion for a Fantastic Four role 

In a stunning revelation that has sent shockwaves through the Marvel fan community, it has now been officially confirmed that Robert Downey Jr., the legendary actor known for portraying Iron Man, was engaged in discussions to portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom in a Fantastic Four project.

The disclosure, unveiled in a recently released video commemorating the 15th anniversary of Iron Man, has unearthed a new dimension to Downey Jr.'s remarkable journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has sparked a surge of excitement among devoted fans.

Although the specific project remains unspoken, speculation points toward the 2005 Fantastic Four film as the potential backdrop for this what-if scenario.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirms Robert Downey Jr.'s potential as Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirms Robert Downey Jr.'s potential as Doctor Doom during discussions with Jon Favreau (Image via Getty)

Marvel fans were in for a surprise when a recent anniversary video featuring Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau shed new light on Robert Downey Jr.'s potential involvement as Doctor Doom. Favreau confirmed that Marvel considered Downey Jr. for the role, adding credibility to previous rumors.

Kevin Feige, in agreement, validated these discussions, highlighting the intriguing possibilities explored during their meetings in Feige's office. Favreau emphasized Downey Jr.'s undeniable charisma and enthusiasm, leaving fans to wonder about the electrifying performance the actor could have delivered as Doctor Doom.

The impact of Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Tony Stark/Iron Man cannot be overstated, and Feige openly acknowledges it as one of the greatest decisions in Hollywood history. Downey Jr.'s portrayal of the iconic character breathed life into the MCU, becoming the linchpin that paved the way for its unprecedented success.

Favreau echoes this sentiment, emphasizing how Downey Jr.'s casting clarified their creative vision and streamlined subsequent decision-making processes. It is a testament to Downey Jr.'s talent and dedication that he became synonymous with Iron Man, forever etching his name in the annals of superhero cinema.

The Doctor Doom that never was

The Doctor Doom that never was: Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic villain (Image via Marvel Studios)

Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic portrayal of Iron Man propelled him to unprecedented heights as one of pop culture's most adored superheroes. However, it's intriguing to ponder the untrodden path that could have led him to embrace the enigmatic character of Doctor Doom.

As the MCU gears up for a Fantastic Four reboot, anticipation intensifies for the return of this beloved superhero team to the silver screen.

Yet, uncertainty looms over the inclusion of Doctor Doom in the upcoming 2025 film. Unfortunately, the demise of Tony Stark in the MCU suggests that Downey Jr. may not have the chance to interact with the Fantastic Four family.

Ty ➃ @ClobberinTyme Kevin Feige saying the Fantastic Four will be a big pillar going forward + all the huge talents that have been rumored for roles… they’re really about to run the MCU Kevin Feige saying the Fantastic Four will be a big pillar going forward + all the huge talents that have been rumored for roles… they’re really about to run the MCU 😌 https://t.co/EUfv3nI3Hk

Nevertheless, the ever-expanding MCU thrives on surprises, and with the advent of the Multiverse, an alternative iteration of Doctor Doom may provide an outlet for Downey Jr. to once again showcase his remarkable acting prowess. The upcoming release of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four on February 14, 2025, fuels excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the revival of these iconic characters.

Furthermore, the buzz surrounding Robert Downey Jr.'s return in Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for May 1, 2026, continues to escalate. As these highly anticipated projects unfold, enthusiasts of the Marvel universe anticipate another exciting chapter in the ever-evolving MCU.

