"That's not for me to answer" Marvel Star addresses his return to MCU in a solo film

American actor Paul Rudd aka Marvel star Scott Lang/Ant-Man recently discussed Ant-Man's future in the MCU. Talking to the Hollywood Reporter on the Red Carpet for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, he said:

"I have no idea. I don't know. Yeah, that's not for me to answer, you'd have to go to Kevin. Feige and those guys."

Paul Rudd debuted as Scott Lang in the 2015 Marvel film Ant-Man. Since then he has reprised his role a few times, becoming a fan-favorite. In 2019, Rudd starred in the critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all time.

Last year, he starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the film, Lang, Van Dyne, and their family members find themselves in a battle against Kang the Conqueror, the main villain, after being accidentally transported to the Quantum Realm.

The movie only brought in $463.6 million globally, making many wonder if the Ant-Man series could truly be carried forward.

Marvel Star has "no idea" about another Ant-Man standalone film

While addressing his future as Ant-Man in the MCU, actor Paul Rudd expressed uncertainty about the franchise getting a part 4. For fans who had been eagerly anticipating Ant-Man 4, this came as a big disappointment.

Rudd was asked by the Hollywood Reporter during the Red Carpet for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire about the next Ant-Man movie. He said he had no idea and that they should rather ask Kevin, Feige, and the team. Marvel Studios, on the other hand, maintained silence about the whole thing.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via antmanofficial@Instagram)

The disappointing reception of Quantumania and the departure of the film's main villain, Kang the Conqueror, could notably affect the franchise's future. Yet, given the vastness of the MCU, it is conceivable that Ant-Man could make a comeback in various roles.

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man MCU journey

Paul Rudd's journey as Ant-Man (Image via antmanofficial@Instagram)

Paul Rudd, with almost ten years of experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has taken the lead in three of its standalone movies, including the most recent installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Going from comic relief to playing Marvel's superhero, Scott Lang/Ant-Man wasn't easy for Paul Rudd. In 2022, Rudd talked to Chris Evans about his character in Variety's Actors on Actors series. He said that people laughed at first when they heard about his character.

Rudd made his first appearance in the MCU in Peyton Reed's Ant-Man in 2015. The plot was about thief Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who gets a suit that makes him as small as an ant. In 2016, Avengers: The Civil War also showed him as a part of Captain America's team.

In 2019's Avengers: Endgame, he was a part of the Avengers. The movie's immense success made it the second-highest-grossing of all time. 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was his most recent. Though not a massive success, it successfully incorporated elements such as the quantum realm and the multiverse.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available for streaming on Disney+.