The Walking Dead fame Chandler Riggs is Spider-Man but not in a Marvel movie

Chandler Riggs, who has gained considerable fame for his role as Carl Grimes in The Walking Dead franchise, is joining the Marvel Universe. Carl Grimes had long wanted to play the role of Spider-Man and reportedly even auditioned for the role of everybody's friendly neighborhood web-slinger in the MCU. However, the role eventually went to Tom Holland.

It now seems that his chance has come again, and the actor is reportedly set to star in Andy Chen's upcoming film. According to the trailer of the movie, it is purportedly is an independent production without affiliation with Sony, Marvel or Disney. The story is titled The Spider and is set to be a horror spinoff of Spider-Man.

What kind of Spider-Man will Chandler Riggs play?

Trailer for The Spider, posted on YouTube's locustgarden account, showcases Chandler Riggs in the lead role as Peter Parker, who, after being bitten by a spider, is getting used to his new abilities. His notable abilities include jumping long distances, shooting webs, and using his heightened reflexes or Spidey sense.

The hero, however, is disoriented, and his worried, anxious face throughout the trailer signifies his attempts to come to terms with his new body.

The Spider has not yet revealed a release date, and not much is known about production details, including information about the horror and supernatural elements involved in the writing. However, a clip that the director uploaded to TikTok, amassing over 3.5 million views, suggests that a lot of blood and gore will be involved.

As such, in a world where some viewers have found themselves falling out with the lighter storylines of the MCU, The Spider might be a welcome change. The iteration of Peter Parker that Chandler Riggs will play is likely to be darker than the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland starters. In other words, it might be closer in tone and ambiance to the much more recently released Madame Web.

Chandler Riggs' role in The Walking Dead

Chandler Riggs entered the Hollywood limelight with his role as Carl Grimes, the deuteragonist of AMC's The Walking Dead series. Over time, the franchise shows his development from a naive individual who was accompanying his mother across a zombie-ridden apocalyptic wasteland into a hardened and selfless survivor.

Chandler Riggs made his exit in the middle of a conflict with Negan and the faction of Saviours. In a moment that devastated his parents and the collective fanbase, his character took the decision to rescue a stranger selflessly. His sacrifice made his family all the more determined to make the world better and rebuild civilization.

While The Spider is yet to be released, viewers can catch Chandler Riggs in his role as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, which is currently streaming on Netflix.