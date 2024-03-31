"This is a zombie show?": Seth Gilliam on the visual beauty of The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff (Exclusive)

Seth Gilliam is a staple of The Walking Dead universe, having been a part of the world since Season 5 as Father Gabriel. Recently, he also made a cameo in the fifth episode of The Ones Who Live, the spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

That said, he is open to spreading his wings and appearing in other shows in The Walking Dead world. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gilliam made mention of how visually stunning The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is!

He said:

"I haven’t seen all of Daryl Dixon but from what I did see, it’s beautiful for one. This is a zombie show? This is gorgeous."

Seth Gilliam is certainly open to appearing in other shows in The Walking Dead Universe

Even though Gilliam was a part of The Ones Who Live this past week, he did not get to share screen space with Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. He hopes to star alongside them at some point once again:

"I would love to work with them again. I think they are both fantastic in their creativity and their collaborative-ness."

Gilliam is all praise for what Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are doing with their spinoff in The Walking Dead world - Dead City. Good friends with both, he said he would love to be a part of that series:

"I think they’re terrific. I’m waiting for somebody to call me up and be like hey, come to Jersey."

And when asked about Norman Reedus and his spinoff set in Paris, Gilliam replied:

"I can go to Paris as well. That’s not a bad gig (smiles)."

Each spinoff in The Walking Dead universe has its own distinct flavor, with Daryl Dixon showcasing breathtaking French landscapes and architecture. The visual beauty of the spinoff had a profound effect on The Walking Dead star:

"I guess location matters when you’re looking for beautiful scenery as opposed to being out in the woods somewhere. You can be in the woods anywhere."

So how did Gilliam come to be involved with The Ones Who Live in the cameo that has social media talking? The actor opened up on getting the call from showrunner Scott Gimple:

"Gimple gave me a call. We spoke for quite a while and then he got along to telling me the idea that he had, to bring Father Gabriel back. And asked me if I would be interested in playing it. And I was very interested. I thought that it was a lovely little story within a story."

Gilliam was immediately interested in the role because of how he was able to tell a larger story with his cameo:

"And it made sense timeline wise to meld the character into two different worlds. So it made sense to me. It was exciting to be able to put the costume back on."

Finally, we had to ask him how Father Gabriel's relationship with Jadis differs from the one he has with Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Gilliam said:

"I think there’s a great deal of love and respect that he has for Rosita that he doesn’t for any other woman that’s in his life."

Catch the epic conclusion to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live this Sunday at 9 pm ET on AMC. Can Rick and Michonne battle The CRM by themselves? We find out soon.