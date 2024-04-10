"Tons of violence": Colin Ferrell reveals what to expect from The Penguin series 

The Penguin's lead star, Colin Farrell, dished about his upcoming series on HeyUGuys podcast and revealed what fans can expect from it. Farrell described the series as having "tons of violence" and "abject darkness" to it.

"Tons of violence, abject darkness and a man at a great struggle to claw his way to the top of the power vaccum that was created at the end of The Batman film," said Ferrell.

The Penguin is a spin-off show from the Matt Reeves' The Batman film universe and features Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblept. It is set in the same continuity, and will be releasing soon on Max.

During the latest interview, Farrell unveiled a few key details about the plot of the show. Let's find out.

Colin Farrell talks about The Penguin's dark tone

On HeyUGuys podcast, Colin Farrell shared exactly what kind of tone can fans expect from the upcoming series, The Penguin and teased a "hard R" rating that will showcase some heavy content.

“You know, there’s a power grab in Gotham now. It’s dark, man. Lauren LeFranc with her room of writers wrote eight extraordinary episodes. I mean, just really, really bold stuff. I couldn’t believe that it got as dark as it gets… It would be a Hard R [rating],” said Farrell.

Previously, Colin Farrell had revealed that he wasn't happy with some of the restrictions he had with the character on the set of The Batman. During an interview with reporter Jake Hamilton in February 2022, Farrell said that he "fought valiantly" to have Oswald Cobblepot be able to smoke a cigar, but due to the film having a PG-13 rating he wasn't allowed to do so.

With The Penguin having a Hard R rating, it's certainly clear that there will be fewer restrictions on the character's portrayal in the show.

The Penguin to feature a power struggle in Gotham

The Batman's finale saw Carmine Falcone being shot by The Riddler, leaving Gotham open for a power struggle in the crime syndicate. Talking about the same in the recent HeyUGuys podcast, Farrell said that this plot will be a major part of the forthcoming drama too. He added that the series will focus on Oswald Cobblepot trying to fill in that gap and reach to the top of the mountain.

The Penguin is set to feature characters from Gotham's various crime lords such as Sal Maroni (portrayed by Clancy Brown). Carmine Falcone's daughter Sofia Falcone (played by Cristin Milioti) will also have a significant role to play in the plot of the show.

According to the teaser, it also seems that the show will be picking up from where The Batman ended.

The Penguin, featuring six episodes, premieres on Max in late 2024.