What will The Penguin be about? 7 key takeaways from teaser explored

The first teaser for the highly anticipated The Penguin just released yesterday on March 22, and the second project in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe will explore the rise of criminal Oswald Cobblepot. While the character had a brief appearance in the Robbert Pattinson-starrer, this time, Colin Farrell will get his own time to shine as the character.

While not much is known about The Penguin yet, the first teaser hinted at what we can expect from the upcoming Max series. It certainly looks to be a crime-drama set in this new world created by Matt Reeves while digging deeper into the various crime families of Gotham and setting up a power struggle.

7 major takeaways from The Penguin teaser explored

1) Gotham isn't flooded anymore

Last we saw Gotham in The Batman, the city was flooded when The Riddler bombed the sea walls, leading to mass hysteria. However, it looks like the city won't be flooded anymore as the first glimpse into Gotham in The Penguin shows the city operating normally once more.

Colin Farrell previously spoke about how the show is set to pick right after the ending of The Batman, so there is still a good chance that we might see the aftermath of the flooding.

2) A power struggle

With The Batman featuring the death of Gotham crime lord Carmine Falcone, the first teaser for the series hints at a power struggle. We get various glimpses into what's left of the Carmine family and many other glimpses of shootouts. We also get a look into the Maroni crime family.

The ending for the film certainly did set this up, which will lead into the show, with Oswald Cobblepot in the middle of it all.

3) Penguin's rise to power

The Penguin will follow how Oswald Cobblepot becomes the crime lord we all know and love from the comics. In the film, he was just the right-hand man for Carmine Falcone, but there were shades of him still dreaming big, and the teaser certainly makes it clear that we are going to see the villain try and make a case for himself to be one of the feared crime lords of Gotham.

4) Sofia Falcone

The teaser also gave us a glimpse into Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone. Considering that her father is now dead and Oswald Cobblepot also wants to take over his position, it'll create a complicated dynamic between them.

Milioti's take on Sofia Falcone in The Penguin seems to be much different than how she is seen in the comics. It looks like Milioti's Sofia will be a much more grounded take compared to the more visually intimidating version of the comics.

5) Salvatore Maroni

To flesh out the crime families in Gotham, Clancy Brown will be portraying crimelord Salvatore Maroni in the show. The Batman revealed that Salvatore Maroni was put behind bars after his drug business was busted by the GCPD, thanks to the information provided by Carmine Falcone.

In the teaser, we can see Oswald meeting with Maroni in prison, and considering that the news is out there that Carmine was the informant, he will be considering a comeback.

6) The Batman callbacks

The Batman carried a specific visual style, and the first look at The Penguin confirms that the visual tone will be consistent with the film. In that, we receive many callbacks to it, with one specific shot seemingly mimicking how Bruce Wayne entered Carmine Falcone's private lounge, only this time it's Oswald in the shot.

7) Release timeline

The teaser also gave us a timeline of when we can expect the show to come out. The Colin Farrell-led series will premiere in Fall 2024, which means that we can expect the show to come out between September and December.

The Penguin is set to premiere on the streaming service Max.