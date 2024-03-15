What powers does the Crow have? Details explored ahead of Bill Skarsgard reboot

The Crow, released in 1994, gave fans a poignant look at the life and the afterlife of Eric Draven, who is brutally murdered alongside his lover, Shelly Webster, by a group of mobsters. While she survives, her future depends on whether her fiance agrees to exchange the rest of his time on Earth with hers.

However, to do so, he must first find revenge by returning to the mortal world. Brought back to life by a mystical crow, the bird helps Draven find his killers as he eventually brings them to justice in a gory, vigilante fashion. First created as a comic book series by James O’Barr, Alex Proyas directed the 1994 original film, which is still recognized as a classic.

It will undergo what is the first-ever reboot of the original project, set to be released on June 7, 2024. Starring Bill Skarsgard alongside FKA Twigs, the movie has an ensemble cast filled with talented faces. However, it is still the enigmatic character of the Crow, and the mystical powers that it gives to the unjustly killed that perhaps has received most attention. The Crow is known to have the powers of a god, along with super strength, regenerative abilities, lightning-fast reflexes, and the ability to delve into loved ones' memories.

Here, we look at everything we know about the powers of the Crow.

What powers does the Crow have?

Reborn with the powers of a god, the Crow acts as the connection between the living and the realm "beyond." The supernatural bird, which takes its inspiration from Native American lore, is seen serving as a guide for those who are unjustly killed, to give them a chance to seek vengeance.

Caught in a tragic situation, Shelly Webster is slain due to her past, a murder which is witnessed by her partner, Eric Draven. After getting killed himself, Draven gets a second chance to live and allow his partner to survive. The character was seen as an utterly tragic and broken individual in the original movie, a trend that can be expected to follow in the reboot as well.

The trailer promised a dark, tragic, yet hilarious and action-packed ride as the Crow uses his wide range of powers to get revenge. The powers of such beings include the ability to look into the memories of their loved ones, giving them a chance to relive the best and the worst of their life. Furthermore, they are also able to view specific memories related to various objects or people upon merely touching them.

Other more obvious powers include superhuman strength, lightning-fast reflexes, and quick regeneration ability, which is very apparent in the trailer as well. Furthermore, due to the mystical connection between the bird and those resurrected, the Crow loses half of their strength if the bird is harmed.

Furthermore, the invincibility and regeneration ability also vanish once the individual believes they have got vengeance over their killers. Furthermore, abandoning the quest also leads to an unimaginable death, which effectively tabs out the overall powers that they possess. Starring the iconic Bill Skarsgard, fans hope that the new movie will be able to capture the essence of the original and reach similar heights.