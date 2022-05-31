When is 2022 Lucca Comics & Games? All about upcoming Italian convention

The Tuscan town of Lucca is recognized for hosting Europe's greatest comic book and game convention, Lucca Comics & Games, which will be held from October 28 to November 1. The event contains five days of panel conferences, event workshops, competitions, and a unique shopping experience, with thousands of visitors and hundreds of hosts attending every year.

The company has come a long way from making its name among the world's best and plans to stay that way.

What is Lucca Comics & Games all about?

A scene from the comic book convention (Image via Lucca Comics & Games)

Lucca possesses the beauty of the Serchio River and the history of the great Roman empire. The town, based in central Italy, is visited for various reasons.

However, apart from its sights, one of the most well-known reasons to visit this town is its comic book and game convention. The city has a rich history, especially when it comes to comic books.

The convention is known to be the greatest comic fest in Europe, and the second-largest in the world, only after the Comiket.

Typically, the company organizes its comic book and game convention on All Saint's Day. This occasion, also known as Hallowmas and All Hallows' Day, is a sacred Christian holiday where the holy saints are celebrated.

The event is widely popular for celebrating Christian martyrs. It is also known to be the most celebrated time in town.

The company was called Salone Internazionale del Comics or International Congress of Comics before officially changing its name to Lucca Comics & Games. It was started by three influential people in 1965, Italians Rinaldo Traini, Romano Calisi, and Claude Moliterni, as a Franco-Italiano affiliation.

It is said that the organization was at a loss with its initial name and changed it in hopes of getting some recognition, which is precisely what happened. In the beginning, the firm only hosted fests every two years due to funding issues.

As soon as they changed their firm's name, the reprised fest simply named "Lucca Comics" got about 50,000 guests, which was a huge success. The company might have struggled initially, but with time, it became marvelous.

The firm has come a long way and has earned success in the business, improving its fest for decades. Fans can see thrilling events, cosplay competitions, numerous advanced games, and distinguished panel discussions at the fest.

Every year, the fest also brings something exciting and unique that steals the show, making it worth going to each year. Don't forget to pack your bags and leave for Lucca this late October.

