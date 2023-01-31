When is James Gunn's new DC slate announcement? Timing & details explained

January has been a big month for all DC fans as they’ve been looking forward to James Gunn’s DC slate reveal. Both co-presidents of DC Studios are coming up with a 10-year plan, but only the first chapter of DC’s long run will be revealed on January 31.

People have been trying to predict the projects that will be revealed in the slate. But more than that, ardent DC fans are pretty inquisitive about when exactly this slate will be revealed.

James Gunn's new DC slate will be a mix of the old and the new

James Gunn revealed that DC’s slate will be revealed in the first month of 2023, and he has waited until the very last day to reveal what’s next for DC after Joker 2. But as far as the exact timings for his slate are concerned, Industry insider and YouTuber Grace Randolph revealed that the slate will be announced at 12 Noon, EST, on Tuesday, January 31.

A "private press event" was held on Monday, and the first “chapter” of the new DC slate will be revealed following this event, on Tuesday. But Grace Randolph and many other insiders already know what this slate will reveal, thanks to the press event. According to Randolph, the slate will not be a hundred percent reboot as she tweeted:

#DCStudios It is NOT a 100% reboot - but it is substantial.

This more or less confirms that most of the current DCEU heroes are going out. But some could survive. While the likes of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and Ben Affleck’s Batman will be going out, one can expect that the Blue Beetle movie could become a part of James Gunn's DCU instead of being added to the old one.

Other expected films and shows to be revealed

James Gunn's DCU slate (Image via Sportskeeda)

A new Superman movie with a young Clark Kent will surely be announced. But along with that, we should expect the Green Lantern series that Greg Berlanti was working on to be clubbed with a Green Lantern movie. Then, there’s a modern-day Wonder Woman project, which is also expected since Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 is not happening.

Apart from these mainstream movies, a couple of surprising curveballs should also be expected. They could include movies/series based on Captain Atom, Martian Manhunter, John Constantine, and perhaps even Lobo.

All these projects will ultimately lead things into a crossover event, which could be another Justice League movie with a new cast of actors.

What about the existing actors though?

Peacemaker and Aquaman (Image via DC)

The likes of The Flash, Aquaman, and Shazam will have movies this year. While Ezra Miller may not continue as Barry Allen, people truly love Jason Momoa as Aquaman and even Zachary Levi as Shazam. Since the new DC Universe is not a complete reboot, the likes of Momoa’s Aquaman, Levi’s Shazam, and even John Cena’s Peacemaker could somehow be retained.

The Flash’s multiverse travels and timeline alterations could be key to launching the new DC Universe and bringing new actors into the mix. Rest, we’ll know for sure when the slate gets announced on January 31st.

