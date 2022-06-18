Who is DC's Deon Owens? Origin and powers explored following The Flash Season 8 showcase

A cosmic entity known as Still Force was introduced in The Flash Season 7, and that was also when it took a human named Deon Owens as a conduit.

Initially, Deon was introduced as the show's main antagonist alongside Eobard Thawne. The character is constantly fixated on his past, and when he gets the power to manipulate time, he breaks every rule to get his old life back. The God Complex in character made his relationship complex with Barry Allen.

Season 8 of The Flash focuses mainly on Iris' absence. However, in the latest episode of the eighth season, Barry finds Deon Owens, who has surprisingly become the God of Time. Despite being all-powerful, Deon is going through a deadly sickness, and he can't find a cure for it. Meanwhile, he is also unable to save Iris from her time and thus, asks Barry to help him out on his journey.

Exploring Deon Owens' origins

Deon Owens lived in Masonville and was once a footballer until his knee injury made him give up on the game. Later, he became a second-hand car dealer.

In 2020, Deon became the vessel of the cosmic being named Still Force, who granted him time-altering powers. Deon used his ability to travel to 1998 to change his past but that didn't happen.

Deon Owens has the power to manipulate time (Image via DC)

Frustrated at not being able to modify his past, Deon forcefully made multiple rewinds that did not change anything. Instead, he had to go through the time he got injured repeatedly. The rewinds also caused calamities in the present day with anomalies such as T-Rex, a Roman soldier, and a war-period submarine getting into the city.

One such rewind also took Chester and Cisco into 1998, where they had to stick around for a while to sort things out. Hence, Chester found Deon and tried to convince him not to focus on what had happened to him in the past but to make his future bright.

However, Deon misunderstood him and thought that he could also build a better future for others along with the attempt to make his own future bright.

Of course, Deon can time travel, which makes him very similar to The Flash. He can also draw power from the Still Force, which makes him incredibly dangerous. Moreover, he can use the Force to emit green energy blasts out of his body.

Along with time travel, Deon Owens also gained the ability to play with memories. For instance, the ones he sends back to their past will not have a single memory of the present day. On top of that, Deon can also freeze time with the snap of his fingers. His control over time has been so incredible that he can simultaneously stop time for several people.

