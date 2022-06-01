Who is Marvel's Porcupine? Comic origin explored ahead of rumored appearance in She-Hulk

So far, 2022 has been an exciting year for Marvel fans. It looks like the remaining months of the year will be equally impressive for the community. The comic book publisher is continuously introducing newcomers to the MCU. Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel is just a few days away from making her debut in the MCU, and later we will see Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk.

Well, these were the main protagonists, now let's talk about the bad guys. A rumor revolving around She-Hulk's bad guy has taken the internet by storm, and that's none other than the obscure villain, Porcupine. Now, let's look at who the Porcupine is and what his powers and abilities are.

Exploring Marvel's Porcupine as he is rumored to appear in She-Hulk

A U.S. Army weapons designer named Alexander Gentry came up with the idea to invent a unique battlesuit resembling a porcupine. As per his design, the battlesuit would have sharp spines similar to a porcupine. The spines will be used to attack opponents while also protecting the wearer from any attack. Besides these, the costume would have a quill-like tube used to release gases and chemicals as a defense technique.

Gentry also believed that the U.S. Government would reward him, but he took it as an insult when nothing like this happened. He then vowed to avenge his humiliation by using the battlesuit to commit crimes to become rich.

Porcupine was originally a weapons designer who became evil when he was not rewarded for his invention (Image via Marvel)

He started his career in crime by robbing a bank on its opening day. The entire criminal event was witnessed by Henry Pym, Ant-Man, and his partner in crime, Janet van Dyne, the Wasp. However, they couldn't catch Porcupine as he released the gases he carried.

Ant-Man and Wasp caught the criminal-minded Porcupine by jamming his spines with liquid cement. However, it didn't take long before Porcupine again escaped from the duo's grasp. Later, when Ant-Man took on the identity and powers of Giant-Man, he and Porcupine got into the ultimate battle. In the middle of the fight, Porcupine consumed what he thought was Giant-Man's growth medium, but it shrunk his body.

Soon, as the effect of the medium wore off, he returned to his average size. However, losing to Giant-Man shook his self-confidence, so he decided to join a group of powerful costumed supervillains. The group members included the original Unicorn, the original Eel, Plantman, and the Scarecrow, and all of these members are sometimes seen supporting Porcupine in defeating his enemies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far