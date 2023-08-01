X-Men #25 teases Kitty Pryde's thrilling transformation into "Shadowkat"

It looks like Kitty Pryde is all set to go back to her Shadowcat persona with a twist as a preview for X-Men #25 has teased something more in store for fans. It was recently announced by Marvel at MegaCon that Kitty Pryde would be taking up the mantle of Shadowkat, and it looks like the upcoming issue is set to have her ninja-like talents come into play to save the day.

In the previous X-Men issue, we saw her making an escape from Krakoa, alongside a bunch of other mutants. However, it ended up badly as she was surrounded by guards once the warp gates worked at the wrong time and got her stuck in a life-and-death situation. Fans feel this is where the Shadowkat personality in particular will be coming to play.

Kitty Pryde set to take on the "Shadowkat" persona in X-Men #25

Coming from writer Gerry Duggan, fans were recently treated to the upcoming X-Men #25 from Marvel that gave them a hint about what to expect from the comic.

Further, fans also recently saw the ORCHIS organization take out a mutant massacre in Krakoa with majority of the population being almost wiped out, and in that chaos, the X-Men were disbanded where Kitty Pryde, alongside Emma Frost and a bunch of other mutants, tried making a run to escape the massacre.

Unfortunately for Pryde, she has the worst luck, given that she always had a problem using the Krakoan warp gates, and they accidentally ended up being activated and sending her down a whole bunch of ORCHIS agents. While the cliffhanger had fans wondering how Kitty Pryde would get out of that situation, the preview pages of X-Men #25 answer that question.

The cover of the comic itself offers a brand new look into Kitty's new outfit that is heavily inspired by a ninja look, and the peep inside the comic also shows how she takes up the name of Shadowkat. It sees her read out a letter that she received from Ogun himself, and that is where he coins the name for her.

For those who don't know, in the earlier days, Kitty Pryde travelled to Japan with Wolverine when she met Ogun, his nemesis. In Japan, she was trained by him, where he brainwashed her into killing Logan. However, Logan was able to set her mind straight, and offered her to train and hone her mental and physical skills. Thus, she took up the name "Shadowcat."

But in #25, she will be called Shadowkat, and while the change in the name hasn't been revealed to fans yet, they can explain the upcoming issues to make it clear for them. For now, it does look like Pryde will be tapping into that personality to clear the bunch of ORCHIS agents surrounding her and get out of that situation.

Check out Kitty Pryde as Shadowkat in X-Men #25 when it hits stores on August 2, 2023.