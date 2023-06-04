20 superpowers from Marvel movies that can help the world

Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps updating or adding new superpowers to its repertoire of characters. This pushes the imagination of moviegoers to wish for superpowers in the real world to make life easy or provide solutions to problems.

While fans know that the superpowers they encounter in Marvel movies are part of fantasy and have been overused in many ways, they still believe that some qualities are worth acquiring. Moreover, some of the enhanced strengths such as the ability to fly or to manipulate weather would help the world.

Inspired by Marvel characters, this article suggests a compilation of superpowers that can help the world.

Disclaimer: The powers mentioned below are the author’s choice and opinion.

Flight, super speed, and 18 other Marvel superpowers capable of helping the world

1) Elemental control

It can be beneficial for the world to be able to control elements and weather as a superpower like the Storm of X-Men. She can not only control Earth’s atmosphere but also create storms in the universe. In the current times of climate change problems, being able to manipulate Earth’s climatic parameters would be a positive power.

2) Telepathy

Reading the X-Men @ReadingtheXMen It's a significant moment for Charles Xavier. While earlier stories established the Prof as one of the foremost experts on mutation & thus an acquaintance of the super-powered scientists in the Marvel Universe, in this issue he comes clean about his own powers of telepathy. It's a significant moment for Charles Xavier. While earlier stories established the Prof as one of the foremost experts on mutation & thus an acquaintance of the super-powered scientists in the Marvel Universe, in this issue he comes clean about his own powers of telepathy. https://t.co/PmpPVLOri8

Reading other people’s minds without their having to reach out for help can be a valuable superpower to possess. In the Marvel universe, characters like Charles Xavier and Martian Manhunter can easily step into the minds of adversaries and allies. However, the intention of the telepath is of prime importance to avoid any negative effect of this ability.

3) Great speed

FarthestSun☀️ @FarthestSun @majornelson #freecodefridaycontest The Flash favorite Hero and Villain gotta be the Joker! Superpower I would want would be Flash’s speed! @majornelson #freecodefridaycontest The Flash favorite Hero and Villain gotta be the Joker! Superpower I would want would be Flash’s speed! https://t.co/1auFcAvSXi

Taking the example of Barry Allen, The Flash of the Marvel Universe, super speed can have many benefits. While it would allow the speedster to accomplish more tasks in a short time, it can solve problems that occur due to distance between two people or locations. However, speed needs to be used judiciously to avoid many physical problems like heating up due to friction or causing accidents.

4) Telekinesis

Jean Grey Fanpage @JeanGreyFanPage



@MarvelStudios

@Kevfeige @Disney In the future of MCU movies I expect to see Jean grey using her telekinesis to fly. She don't just fly only when she's with the phoenix force .. With her power of telekinesis she can do it very well . #justsaying In the future of MCU movies I expect to see Jean grey using her telekinesis to fly. She don't just fly only when she's with the phoenix force .. With her power of telekinesis she can do it very well . #justsaying 😉@MarvelStudios @Kevfeige @Disney https://t.co/4Q70P2fWpO

If reaching someone at top speed is not possible, pulling the person near can be achieved through telekinesis, the ability to move objects through mind power. Marvel’s Jean Grey can move entire worlds using this superpower. However, in the real world, this power would probably be used for daily activities and chores.

5) Super strength

TheMCUtimes @themcutimes Tatiana Maslany talks about She-Hulk’s Extreme strength:



“She’s not a trained fighter at all; she could just flick someone, and they’d go flying… this is one lawyer you don’t want to find you guilty.”

(via:Empire Magazine) Tatiana Maslany talks about She-Hulk’s Extreme strength: “She’s not a trained fighter at all; she could just flick someone, and they’d go flying… this is one lawyer you don’t want to find you guilty.”(via:Empire Magazine) https://t.co/HT3FxxCr6C

A look at the Hulk or She-Hulk in the Marvel world gives a clear idea of how strength can be a great help in everyday living. From fighting enemies to completing heavy chores effortlessly, heightened strength acquires respect from peers and builds self-confidence. As such, super strength is often a prerequisite for any hero.

6) Teleportation

In the current age of traffic woes, teleportation sounds like a smart idea to travel. Taking a hint from Marvel’s Nightcrawler or Magick, a science-defying movement from one place to another would add to the freedom of movement. While this would help save fuel, it would ensure there is no excuse to arrive late for work.

7) Invulnerable bodies

Marvel Daily Art @MarvelDailyArt #hulk It’s a good thing that Luke Cage is pretty much invulnerable, because the Hulk punches him completely through at least four buildings! #marvel It’s a good thing that Luke Cage is pretty much invulnerable, because the Hulk punches him completely through at least four buildings! #marvel #hulk https://t.co/u8SpaBRrGG

A superpower that all soldiers, fighters, and firemen would value is tough bodies that do not succumb to bullets, fire, or injuries. A look at Power Man Luke Cage or the Hulk from the Marvel Universe would give an idea about the benefits of this superpower. It would bring out the fearless in most people along with the ability to face enemies.

8) Ability to fly

If it was possible to have the power of levitation and flight like Angel or Silver Surfer, it would reduce many problems in the real world. A universal fantasy, the power to fly can bring people to their destinations quickly including policemen to crime scenes. However, if a criminal has this power, they can escape getting caught.

9) Invisibility

Δ DragonBruh1 Δ @DragonBruh1234 so, I finally felt like finishing miles morales and the ending cutscene has invisible miles morales so, I finally felt like finishing miles morales and the ending cutscene has invisible miles morales https://t.co/tRTtpWKMwr

Marvel’s Miles Morales presents the idea of how to use invisibility as camouflage. This ability has also been a long-time fantasy for most people. An ability that can be used to their advantage by both heroes and villains, it can help hide one’s track. Some Marvel characters like Sue Richards can even make things invisible, a power most criminals would want.

10) Cell regeneration

Here is an ability every person in the world would want to have. All the fans of Wolverine and even Marvel’s Deadpool have this enviable capacity to regenerate and heal from any injury. The healing does not stop at just mending open wounds but also curing long-term illnesses.

However, there is a negative side to this such as Deadpool’s cancer cells also getting regenerated along with the others.

11) Altering size

Size manipulation can be of great help at times (Image via Marvel)

Marvel’s Ant-Man is every fan’s childhood fantasy. His use of Pym particles helped him reduce to subatomic size and explore the Quantum Realm. Unlike the popular idea of bigger is better, size changing ability reveals that every size has its uses and can be used to the advantage of the wielder.

12) Heightened senses

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man came up with the term “spider-sense” which translates to enhanced sensory reception. Better hearing and telescopic vision coupled with a fine-tuned perception of the surrounding can be very helpful. Other Marvel characters that use this superpower are Wolverine and Daredevil.

13) Manipulating the body

Veronique2707 🇧🇪 @Veronique2707

Mr. Fantastic is scientist Reed Richards who can stretch himself like an elastic.

Damn, explaining it takes all of the fun out of the pun @fee878 Marvel´s Fantastic FourMr. Fantastic is scientist Reed Richards who can stretch himself like an elastic.Damn, explaining it takes all of the fun out of the pun @fee878 Marvel´s Fantastic FourMr. Fantastic is scientist Reed Richards who can stretch himself like an elastic. Damn, explaining it takes all of the fun out of the pun 😂 https://t.co/XFH9mPCz47

The best example of body manipulation is Mr Fantastic, Reed Richards, who has used this ability to his advantage. This potent superpower can work great at restraining the enemy or avoiding incoming damage. However, this ability must be used wisely since too much stretching may snap the body or weaken the power.

14) Turning intangible

Uncertain Sound 🇨🇦 @UncertainSound Kitty Pryde vs. Ms. Marvel



I honestly don't recall these two characters ever sharing a panel. MM's advantages: Superhero fangirl that may know KP's weaknesses (though she's more Avengers than X-Men), but KP is more experienced and phasing beats "embiggening." Kitty Pryde. Kitty Pryde vs. Ms. MarvelI honestly don't recall these two characters ever sharing a panel. MM's advantages: Superhero fangirl that may know KP's weaknesses (though she's more Avengers than X-Men), but KP is more experienced and phasing beats "embiggening." Kitty Pryde. https://t.co/QzvnE7ZNL2

Marvel's Kitty Pryde holds this awesome superpower called “phasing” into objects. While it’s a good option to camouflage and hide from enemies, it also gives access to hidden areas including a locker or a chest. If this power extends to phasing other objects, it can become more powerful. This power can do wonders in the right hands and be potentially damaging in the wrong ones.

15) Climbing walls

Thee Alien Superstar Munroe🌩 @HouseofMunroe Miles Morales aka Spiderman

Abilities: Spider physiology. Much like the Peter Parker, he posses superhuman strength, speed, stamina and durability and can climb walls. Unlike Parker miles can control the electricity in his body and he can use it for many purposes Miles Morales aka SpidermanAbilities: Spider physiology. Much like the Peter Parker, he posses superhuman strength, speed, stamina and durability and can climb walls. Unlike Parker miles can control the electricity in his body and he can use it for many purposes https://t.co/Fv1yr4jMmc

Spider-Man was the first hero who introduced comic readers and moviegoers to this unique animal ability. Peter Parker smartly used the ability to his advantage without causing any harm to anyone. With better muscle strength and endurance, his sticky fingers can take him to the top of a skyscraper.

16) Cosmic knowledge

Genis-Vell, Phyla-Vell, and their father Mar-Vell of the Marvel universe have higher cosmic awareness. This gift offers the holder a heightened idea of time and the size of the universe. While this infinite knowledge can be a boon for the hero, it can let the holder change reality at a high level. Moreover, this level of knowledge challenges sanity.

17) Time travel

🕷👨🏿‍🦱Your Unfriendly Negrofied Spider-Man™🕸 @RandyS0725



If he's ever faced them, I'd like to read it. If not, he should! #Marvel I know Kang the Conqueror is typically an Avengers villain, but mutants actually have a lot of powers that let them perceive time, manipulate time, travel through time & resist the effects of aging.If he's ever faced them, I'd like to read it. If not, he should! #XMen I know Kang the Conqueror is typically an Avengers villain, but mutants actually have a lot of powers that let them perceive time, manipulate time, travel through time & resist the effects of aging.If he's ever faced them, I'd like to read it. If not, he should! #XMen #Marvel https://t.co/BoSxmDvTKP

Traveling back and forth in time is a superpower that would interest all including young and old. This ability is one of the most precarious as the past and the future can get jeopardized by a small wrong move. While villains like Kang the Conqueror have used this power to cause mayhem, the Avengers have used it to rescue friends and win battles.

18) Using force fields

T. Andrew Wahl @TAndrewWahl @HumanitiesWA Marvel's Invisible Woman (née Girl) is another interesting hero for these times. Her force-field powers would allow her to enforce social distancing and remain safe, but her invisibility speaks to our isolation and need to be seen. #CabinFeverQuestions @HumanitiesWA Marvel's Invisible Woman (née Girl) is another interesting hero for these times. Her force-field powers would allow her to enforce social distancing and remain safe, but her invisibility speaks to our isolation and need to be seen. #CabinFeverQuestions https://t.co/n7dJbzT652

Invisible Woman can create force fields that are impenetrable and have the power to push enemies against walls. She can even create small temporary force fields inside the opponent’s body and increase their size. This power can save collapsing buildings and bridges, and even stimulate flight. However, it does make the wielder bullet or explosive-proof.

19) Super adaptation

Charlotte @CyborgCharlotte Honestly out of all the various characters in Marvel’s vast pantheon, the one who interests me the most is Darwin. His mutation allows his body to adapt and change into the form that’s best suited for surviving at that present moment, it’s a really cool concept Honestly out of all the various characters in Marvel’s vast pantheon, the one who interests me the most is Darwin. His mutation allows his body to adapt and change into the form that’s best suited for surviving at that present moment, it’s a really cool concept https://t.co/5nsQLvvNuJ

In the Marvel universe, Darwin has the moniker of The Evolving Boy because of his enhanced quality of reactive adaptation to environmental threats around him. This superpower can give the wielder any power as needed from the ability to fly when pushed from a plane to developing gills if thrown underwater. This is a high-level survival skill.

20) Channelising Chi energy

Doctor Strange can manipulate Chi energy perfectly (Image via Marvel)

Transformation of Stephen Strange into Doctor Strange the sorcerer Supreme has given fans a glimpse of the power of Chi manipulation. Iron Fist has also gained a lot out of this superpower. This ability collects enough power to bring on bodily changes such as pain resistance, self-healing, superhuman strength, creating optical illusions, and projecting lethal blows.

While Marvel characters display numerous superpowers that can help the world at a personal and social level, some of them are enviable and desirable for fans. However, power absorption like Rogue or immortality like the gods may be too fanciful and not required for the larger good.

