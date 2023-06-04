20 superpowers from Marvel movies that can help the world

Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps updating or adding new superpowers to its repertoire of characters. This pushes the imagination of moviegoers to wish for superpowers in the real world to make life easy or provide solutions to problems.
While fans know that the superpowers they encounter in Marvel movies are part of fantasy and have been overused in many ways, they still believe that some qualities are worth acquiring. Moreover, some of the enhanced strengths such as the ability to fly or to manipulate weather would help the world.
Inspired by Marvel characters, this article suggests a compilation of superpowers that can help the world.
Disclaimer: The powers mentioned below are the author’s choice and opinion.
Flight, super speed, and 18 other Marvel superpowers capable of helping the world
1) Elemental control
It can be beneficial for the world to be able to control elements and weather as a superpower like the Storm of X-Men. She can not only control Earth’s atmosphere but also create storms in the universe. In the current times of climate change problems, being able to manipulate Earth’s climatic parameters would be a positive power.
2) Telepathy
Reading other people’s minds without their having to reach out for help can be a valuable superpower to possess. In the Marvel universe, characters like Charles Xavier and Martian Manhunter can easily step into the minds of adversaries and allies. However, the intention of the telepath is of prime importance to avoid any negative effect of this ability.
3) Great speed
Taking the example of Barry Allen, The Flash of the Marvel Universe, super speed can have many benefits. While it would allow the speedster to accomplish more tasks in a short time, it can solve problems that occur due to distance between two people or locations. However, speed needs to be used judiciously to avoid many physical problems like heating up due to friction or causing accidents.
4) Telekinesis
If reaching someone at top speed is not possible, pulling the person near can be achieved through telekinesis, the ability to move objects through mind power. Marvel’s Jean Grey can move entire worlds using this superpower. However, in the real world, this power would probably be used for daily activities and chores.
5) Super strength
A look at the Hulk or She-Hulk in the Marvel world gives a clear idea of how strength can be a great help in everyday living. From fighting enemies to completing heavy chores effortlessly, heightened strength acquires respect from peers and builds self-confidence. As such, super strength is often a prerequisite for any hero.
6) Teleportation
In the current age of traffic woes, teleportation sounds like a smart idea to travel. Taking a hint from Marvel’s Nightcrawler or Magick, a science-defying movement from one place to another would add to the freedom of movement. While this would help save fuel, it would ensure there is no excuse to arrive late for work.
7) Invulnerable bodies
A superpower that all soldiers, fighters, and firemen would value is tough bodies that do not succumb to bullets, fire, or injuries. A look at Power Man Luke Cage or the Hulk from the Marvel Universe would give an idea about the benefits of this superpower. It would bring out the fearless in most people along with the ability to face enemies.
8) Ability to fly
If it was possible to have the power of levitation and flight like Angel or Silver Surfer, it would reduce many problems in the real world. A universal fantasy, the power to fly can bring people to their destinations quickly including policemen to crime scenes. However, if a criminal has this power, they can escape getting caught.
9) Invisibility
Marvel’s Miles Morales presents the idea of how to use invisibility as camouflage. This ability has also been a long-time fantasy for most people. An ability that can be used to their advantage by both heroes and villains, it can help hide one’s track. Some Marvel characters like Sue Richards can even make things invisible, a power most criminals would want.
10) Cell regeneration
Here is an ability every person in the world would want to have. All the fans of Wolverine and even Marvel’s Deadpool have this enviable capacity to regenerate and heal from any injury. The healing does not stop at just mending open wounds but also curing long-term illnesses.
However, there is a negative side to this such as Deadpool’s cancer cells also getting regenerated along with the others.
11) Altering size
Marvel’s Ant-Man is every fan’s childhood fantasy. His use of Pym particles helped him reduce to subatomic size and explore the Quantum Realm. Unlike the popular idea of bigger is better, size changing ability reveals that every size has its uses and can be used to the advantage of the wielder.
12) Heightened senses
The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man came up with the term “spider-sense” which translates to enhanced sensory reception. Better hearing and telescopic vision coupled with a fine-tuned perception of the surrounding can be very helpful. Other Marvel characters that use this superpower are Wolverine and Daredevil.
13) Manipulating the body
The best example of body manipulation is Mr Fantastic, Reed Richards, who has used this ability to his advantage. This potent superpower can work great at restraining the enemy or avoiding incoming damage. However, this ability must be used wisely since too much stretching may snap the body or weaken the power.
14) Turning intangible
Marvel's Kitty Pryde holds this awesome superpower called “phasing” into objects. While it’s a good option to camouflage and hide from enemies, it also gives access to hidden areas including a locker or a chest. If this power extends to phasing other objects, it can become more powerful. This power can do wonders in the right hands and be potentially damaging in the wrong ones.
15) Climbing walls
Spider-Man was the first hero who introduced comic readers and moviegoers to this unique animal ability. Peter Parker smartly used the ability to his advantage without causing any harm to anyone. With better muscle strength and endurance, his sticky fingers can take him to the top of a skyscraper.
16) Cosmic knowledge
Genis-Vell, Phyla-Vell, and their father Mar-Vell of the Marvel universe have higher cosmic awareness. This gift offers the holder a heightened idea of time and the size of the universe. While this infinite knowledge can be a boon for the hero, it can let the holder change reality at a high level. Moreover, this level of knowledge challenges sanity.
17) Time travel
Traveling back and forth in time is a superpower that would interest all including young and old. This ability is one of the most precarious as the past and the future can get jeopardized by a small wrong move. While villains like Kang the Conqueror have used this power to cause mayhem, the Avengers have used it to rescue friends and win battles.
18) Using force fields
Invisible Woman can create force fields that are impenetrable and have the power to push enemies against walls. She can even create small temporary force fields inside the opponent’s body and increase their size. This power can save collapsing buildings and bridges, and even stimulate flight. However, it does make the wielder bullet or explosive-proof.
19) Super adaptation
In the Marvel universe, Darwin has the moniker of The Evolving Boy because of his enhanced quality of reactive adaptation to environmental threats around him. This superpower can give the wielder any power as needed from the ability to fly when pushed from a plane to developing gills if thrown underwater. This is a high-level survival skill.
20) Channelising Chi energy
Transformation of Stephen Strange into Doctor Strange the sorcerer Supreme has given fans a glimpse of the power of Chi manipulation. Iron Fist has also gained a lot out of this superpower. This ability collects enough power to bring on bodily changes such as pain resistance, self-healing, superhuman strength, creating optical illusions, and projecting lethal blows.
While Marvel characters display numerous superpowers that can help the world at a personal and social level, some of them are enviable and desirable for fans. However, power absorption like Rogue or immortality like the gods may be too fanciful and not required for the larger good.