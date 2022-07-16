No, Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan is probably not the first mutant in MCU (Theories explored)

Marvel fans had their hopes pinned on Ms. Marvel and the newest MCU hero hit it outside the park. With fun and quirky treatment, banger soundtracks, and a roller-coaster plot, the Disney Plus series gave the audience a bang for their bucks. The biggest surprise for the audience, however, came in the form of the reveal that Kamala Khan is a mutant in the MCU.

Fans were thrilled with joy and rocked the internet as the final episode marked an era of new beginnings in the MCU. While fans are debating online if Ms. Marvel is the first Mutant, others claim that potential mutant characters have already appeared in various MCU films.

Marvel theorists are putting on their thinking hats and drawing out theories from the past 14-year history of the MCU as well as the vast ocean of comic book sources. However, hardcore fans are sure that Ms. Marvel is neither the first nor the only mutant in the MCU.

Unlike Ms. Marvel, others like Scarlett Witch, Quick Silver, and Ursa Major lost their mutant identities in MCU

Cris Parker @3CFilmss For 7 years I've witnessed the headline



"Marvel just introduced the X-Men into the MCU for the first time!!"

Ms. Marvel definitely isn’t the first mutant to appear in the MCU. The credit goes to the Maximoff twins Wanda and Pietro, who first appeared in the post-credit scene of Captain America: Winter Soldier. Wanda and Pietro would later appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but instead of mutant origins, Marvel attributed their powers to experimentation using mind stone.

The founder of team X-Men Professor Charles Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. Although the mutant member of the Illuminati does not exist in the original Earth 616 timeline, he does exist in the Marvel Multiverse, hence proving the existence of mutants in the multiverse.

Similarly, in the 2021 film Black Widow, David Harbour’s character Red Guardian can be seen arm wrestling Ursa Major in a Russian prison. As per the comics, Ursa is a mutant with the power to morph into a bear. The Red Guardian even refers to him as the Big Bear, which further proves his identity.

Sub-mariner Namor, who claims to be the first mutant in the history of Marvel comics, is set to appear in the 2023 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Popular Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta will play the role of King of the Seven Seas.

Mutants hide among us

Xavier Arce @geekyxavi



Professor X auditioning his first student in universe 616 / El profesor X audiciona a su primer estudiante en el universo 616



#MsMarvel #XMen #MCU I made a little something…Professor X auditioning his first student in universe 616 / El profesor X audiciona a su primer estudiante en el universo 616

Like Ursa Major and Namor, the Sub-Mariner, it is very much possible that other mutants might exist in the original continuity of MCU. A popular theory on the internet suggests that Professor X’s telepathic powers have brainwashed the entire world about the existence of mutants.

This theory is very much plausible since there is no mention of mutants or mutations in the 14-year-long history of MCU except for the recent Ms. Marvel. Maybe the telepathic professor is cloaking the species and their activities with his powers, or maybe the Ancient One might have teamed up with mutants in the past and used the Forgetting spell (similar to the one in Spider-Man: No Way Home) on the world.

Another wild theory suggests that mutants were created by the snaps. We already know how Pietro and Wanda gained power from Mindstone. Imagine the effect on the world’s population of not one but three snaps of an Infinity Gauntlet loaded with six Infinity stones. The immense radiation from the snap might have created mutants. Although the theory has many flaws, the internet seems to be onboard with this idea.

