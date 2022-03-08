Alleged Doctor Strange 2 end credit scene leak surfaces online

The highly anticipated movie Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness is less than two months away from release. Marvel Studios have already dropped two trailers for the movie but fans want more. Hardcore fans and plot theorists have been working hard to find Easter eggs and cameos in the trailer footage.

Despite the studio's best efforts at keeping plot information under wraps, details about the Multiverse of Madness's end-credits were leaked on 4chan earlier this week.

Warning: While there is no way to ensure the leaks are genuine, there are potentially major plot details and spoilers ahead.

Doctor Strange sequel's mid and post-credit scenes show new characters and actors for future Marvel projects

Marvel films began a trend of post-credit scenes that made fans sit through the entire movie, including the credits. These post-credit scenes did not always add a lot to the movie itself but usually contained key details about future MCU films.

Mid-credit scene

According to reports, in the mid-credit scene, we see Doctor Strange sleeping. He trembles on the bed as he is having a nightmare, where we see Strange training a young sorcerer. The identity of the young apprentice is not yet known.

We get a glimpse of a devastated New York City. Benedict Wong’s character Wong is lying lifeless, which possibly backs up the rumors surrounding Wong’s death in this movie.

The leaks indicate that Dormammu’s sister Umar can also be seen in the nightmare. Dormammu was last seen in the first Doctor Strange film. The sorcerer traps the interdimensional entity in a time loop using the time stone. But now that the time stone as well as the other infinity stones are gone, Dormammu and his sister Umar can reappear to unleash their vengeance.

Salty | gatekeeper era 🃏 @BirdIsSalty



We all know how much Marvel love change their characters looks to fit the MCU.



Seems like we might be seeing Clea very soon Clea's new look in the Death of Doctor Strange, reminds me a lot of that concept art leak from a while ago.We all know how much Marvel love change their characters looks to fit the MCU.Seems like we might be seeing Clea very soon Clea's new look in the Death of Doctor Strange, reminds me a lot of that concept art leak from a while ago. We all know how much Marvel love change their characters looks to fit the MCU. Seems like we might be seeing Clea very soon 👀 https://t.co/mMu1HyJhzL

Further along in the scene, Doctor Strange catches a glimpse of Kang the Conqueror, who is supposedly the big-bad of phase four. Stephen wakes up and we see his third eye. Leaks suggest that the voice of a new character named Clea is heard saying, "Help me." The big claim is that Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron is the voice of Clea. According to Marvel comics, Clea is the daughter of Umar and is the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension.

End-credit scene

In this scene, Deadpool and his gang, including characters Cable, Domino, and Vanessa, can be seen roaming the illuminati facility that was seen in the trailer. Apparently, Deadpool’s team enters this dimension because the multiversal gates are left open after a fight with Scarlet Witch.

Harry Bowls  @HarryBowlsFOX LEAK: The 2nd post-credit scene of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will feature Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and Vanessa exploring the wrecked Illuminati facility. During the scene, Deadpool makes a fourth wall joke about Patrick Stewart being dead for the third time. LEAK: The 2nd post-credit scene of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will feature Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and Vanessa exploring the wrecked Illuminati facility. During the scene, Deadpool makes a fourth wall joke about Patrick Stewart being dead for the third time. https://t.co/SPFZUNtmEU

In a style similar to the popular U.S. sitcom The Office, Deadpool makes fun of different Illuminati members who lie dead. In a hilarious fourth wall break, he also teases Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, who dies for the third consecutive time in a Marvel movie. He was first killed by Jean Grey’s Phoenix in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and then in 2017’s Logan.

Although the credibility of the rumors has not yet been proven, we urge everyone to take this leak with a grain of salt. Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness is scheduled to release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee