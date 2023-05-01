Will Mila Kunis play The Thing? Actress responds to Fantastic Four rumors

Fantastic Four rumors are running rampant as after Adam Driver’s Reed Richards casting, Mila Kunis is now in the news. YouTuber and Industry Insider Grace Randolph shared a scoop suggesting that Mila Kunis is one of the four actors in contention for Sue Storm.

But later, Twitter scooper MyTimeToShineHello tweeted that Kunis is one of the Jewish actors being considered for The Thing.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them

This rumor of both male and female actors being considered seemed fake to many who weren’t ready to believe that Marvel could gender-swap someone like The Thing within the MCU. But the scoop caught a lot of steam when TMZ reported on the same, corroborating MTTSH’s story.

However, Mila Kunis also responded to her Fantastic Four casting rumor.

Mila Kunis denies rumors of her playing a role in Fantastic Four

Garota Escarlate @EscarlateGarota Na semana em que o diretor de Quarteto Fantástico revela que a escalação de elenco para o filme da 1° equipe da Marvel está acontecendo, Matt Shakman foi visto conversando e tomando café com a atriz Mila Kunis, na última terça-feira, em Los Angeles.



- Sue Storm é você? Na semana em que o diretor de Quarteto Fantástico revela que a escalação de elenco para o filme da 1° equipe da Marvel está acontecendo, Matt Shakman foi visto conversando e tomando café com a atriz Mila Kunis, na última terça-feira, em Los Angeles. - Sue Storm é você? https://t.co/tIIhimMup1

Daily Mail recently shared photos of Mila Kunis having lunch with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, and these photos added fuel to the actress’ MCU rumors. But appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kunis responded to these rumors, clearly stating that she is not in Fantastic Four.

ay @wandjuul TMZ @TMZ Mila Kunis Reportedly in Talks to Play Fantastic 4's The Thing tmz.me/YrU6GNl Mila Kunis Reportedly in Talks to Play Fantastic 4's The Thing tmz.me/YrU6GNl This is Mila's response in a new interview by the way: https://t.co/wU4nRZuazH twitter.com/TMZ/status/165… This is Mila's response in a new interview by the way: https://t.co/wU4nRZuazH twitter.com/TMZ/status/165…

When asked by James Cordon, she said:

"Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together according to the internet... We went out to a deli and had lunch together, and the next day, I’m somehow in Fantastic Four."

But when it comes to Marvel movies, the verdict of actors cannot be taken as the truth anymore. Marvel actors have constantly lied about appearing in particular MCU projects, and the likes of Andrew Garfield and Tatiana Maslany have set huge examples for that.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them Unlike their other Jewish character Matt Shakman INSISTED they actually cast someone Jewish to play The Thing twitter.com/MyTimeToShineH… Unlike their other Jewish character Matt Shakman INSISTED they actually cast someone Jewish to play The Thing twitter.com/MyTimeToShineH…

Furthermore, MTTSH continued to talk about Matt Shakman wanting a Jewish actor for The Thing. His lunch with Mila Kunis could have meant anything. But it could have also meant that Kunis is/was in contention to be a part of MCU’s Fantastic Four.

Why Mila Kunis’ The Thing rumor could be true

The Thing vs. She-Thing (Image via Marvel)

Marvel is known for their unpredictable odd-ball castings, and Mila Kunis playing The Thing could be one of them. She is a talented actor who can pull off the part for sure.

There are multiple pieces of evidence for why Marvel might be considering her for the gig. One of those is the fact that Marvel would want to do something different from the past iterations of Fox’s Fantastic Four.

Furthermore, there is comic book precedence for She-Thing as a character called Sharon Ventura, who was married to Ben Grimm for a while, also turned into She-Thing after her powers and physical form were altered by being exposed to cosmic radiation. So, Mila Kunis could come in as Sharon Ventura.

Ajak in Eternals (Image via Marvel)

The MCU has gender-swapped many characters as Eternals had three of them, including Ajak, Sprite, and Makkari. Besides them, Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel was another example after The Ancient One from Doctor Strange and Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

So, The Thing becoming a female would not be something new for the MCU. However, Marvel has never changed an iconic lead character and that would be a first. But again, that risks a lot of backlash from fans who want to see Marvel's first family be portrayed comic-accurately in the MCU.

Bottomline, the rumor of Kunis’ contention for The Thing may be true. But nothing may be finalized yet. So, Ben Grimm could still be a major possibility.

Fantastic Four hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes