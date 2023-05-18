Satine Kryze: The Mandalorian star reveals who she would pick to portray the live-action version of character

Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian, revealed in a recent appearance on the Steve Varley Show who she thought would be a great pick for the live-action version of Satine Kryze, Bo-Katan's sister. According to Sackhoff, it is Lord of The Rings actress Cate Blanchett.

For the uninitiated, Satine Kryze is a character who was introduced in the second season of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where she was established as not only being Bo-Katan's sister but also the Mandalorian Duchess of Kavela, who campaigned for peace and pushed for her people to distance themselves from their violent warrior-like nature.

Satine's peaceful ways had driven a wedge between her and Bo-Katan, who still believed that the Mandalorians had to be war-like and had formed a group of aggressive Mandalorians known as the Death Watch and teamed up with Darth Maul to go up against her sister and dethrone her.

Satine also served as Obi-Wan Kenobi's love interest, who was torn between his duty to the Jedi Order and his feelings for her. Satine, however, was tragically murdered by Obi-Wan's archenemy, Darth Maul, before the two could resolve their feelings for one another.

Cate Blanchett would make an amazing Satine Kryze, according to Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff

The topic of Satine Kryze's live-action casting arose in Katee Sackhoff's recent appearance on The Steve Varley Show, where the Bo-Katan Kryze actress revealed how she often thought about multiple questions such as who Bo knew, what was the relationship dynamic between her and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and what the latter meant to Bo-Katan.

The Mandalorian star then added that Dave Filoni had the answers to all the hypothetical questions fans had regarding Star Wars. She then revealed her belief that Lord of The Rings' Cate Blanchett would make an amazing Satine Kryze.

"I’m sure Dave [Filoni] has all the answers to all of this stuff. That’s the cool thing about Filoni is that he already has all the answers to all of this stuff. It’s just a matter of whether or not I get to be privy to it or not… I wish that we could talk about Satine. I think Cate Blanchett would be amazing."

As for the question of whether or not Blanchett would make an amazing Satine Kryze, there is no doubt. Blanchett has proven to audiences multiple times via her performances in films such as Lord of The Rings, Blue Jasmine, and Tar that she is an extremely talented actress with a wide range who can easily slip into any role she portrays.

Interestingly, longtime Star Wars producer and co-creator of The Clone Wars animated series, Dave Filoni, revealed to iMDb that Cate Blanchett herself was the inspiration for the physical appearance of Satine in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This lends credence to the belief that the Lord of the Rings actress would be perfect for the part.

How can Satine Kryze be incorporated into live-action Star Wars media?

As for how fans can see a live-action version of Satine, the chances are quite slim to none, given how the character was killed off in Star Wars: The Clone Wars after having appeared for a brief couple of episodes revolving around the war between The Death Watch and Mandalore.

However, two possible avenues can be explored if the time ever comes to introduce a live-action version of Satine.

One possible avenue is a potential second season for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The story could incorporate flashbacks depicting how Kenobi and Satine Kryze met, given that fans only know that it happened thanks to the famed Jedi Master saying it was during a mission he and Qui-Gon Jinn undertook while Kenobi was a Padawan, but do not know how or under what circumstances.

Another possible avenue to incorporate a live-action version of Satine Kryze is the fourth season of The Mandalorian. The story could dive deep into Bo-Katan's character and story by showcasing flashbacks depicting the relationship between her and Satine and also showing how and why the two had a falling out, which led to Bo-Katan forming the Death Watch and trying to dethrone her sister.

Nonetheless, whether or not Satine will be adapted for live-action Star Wars media remains to be seen.

All eight episodes of The Mandalorian's third season are currently streaming on Disney+.

