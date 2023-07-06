Secret Invasion episode 3: Is G'iah dead? Emilia Clarke's fate explained

Secret Invasion has dropped a lot of shocking twists and turns throughout its three episodes. The first two episodes ended with major cliffhangers and big reveals, and episode 3 was no different. The final moments of the episode "Betrayed" left fans asking about the fate of Emilia Clarke's character, G’iah.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion episode 3, Betrayed.

Talos and Nick Fury needed a code word to abort the Skrull mission that would have begun World War 3. G’iah was the one who provided it, but it blew her cover. So, while escaping New Skrullos, she came across Gravik, who shot her in the chest. Similar to how episode 1 ended with Maria Hill’s death, episode 3’s end left us asking about G’iah’s fate.

Why G’iah did not die in Secret Invasion episode 3

Not to immediately start coping but I refuse to believe that's the last we're gonna see of Emilia in the MCU, there's still a few scenes we haven't seen so unless Marvel did this to trick us I'm holding out hope #SecretInvasion

When Gravik shot Talos’s daughter, her body reverted to her Skrull form. This is what happens when Skrulls die, as we saw when Everett Ross’ Skrull imposter also got shot. So, it was an implication of the fact that G’iah died. But we have multiple reasons to believe that this was simply an act to deceive Gravik.

The first reason for G’iah’s survival is the trailer shots. There are multiple scenes involving her in the Secret Invasion trailers that haven’t been seen in the series yet. So, she definitely survives, and it won’t be another Maria Hill situation.

Why Emilia Clarke’s G’iah did not die in Secret Invasion Episode 3 (Image via Marvel)

The second reason for her survival is that it doesn’t make any sense to kill her off in episode 3. She is supposed to be an important character, and if she died in the way it has been implied, that character would be entirely wasted.

Maria Hill was an important character, but she has been in the MCU for over a decade. On the other hand, the adult version of Giah has only made its way into the MCU with Secret Invasion. So, she can’t be killed so soon without doing anything significant in the series. Even if her death is supposed to occur in season 1, it won’t be before the finale.

How G’iah could have survived in episode 3

It has already been revealed that Gravik underwent his Super Skrull transformation and got healing abilities through Extremis. Furthermore, G’iah had already seen the Super Skrull experiment while it was being tested. So, it is possible that she secretly went through the experiment herself and got enhanced abilities that would allow her to survive.

Scooper CanWeGetSomeToast revealed that one of G’iah’s will be able to shoot fire out of her hands. So, this scoop could be true, as a fire-shooting ability could come from Extremis.

After all, Aldrich Killian could also breathe fire after his experiment, and now G'iah might be able to do something similar. However, along with pyro abilities, she would also get regenerative abilities similar to those of Killian and Gravik, which would allow her to survive her gunshot wound.

Secret Invasion episode 4 is set to arrive on July 12, 2023.

