Secret Invasion episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Secret Invasion episode 4 will release on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12 am PT on Disney+. The title of episode 4 is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be somewhere between 40-50 minutes long, similar to the run-time of all episodes so far.

Episode 3, titled Betrayed, brought Talos and Gravik face to face. Meanwhile, we saw how Nick Fury got hitched to a Skrull. Following that, he apologized to Talos and went on to stop a submarine attack with the help of G’iah and Sonya Falsworth. Stopping this attack further prevented World War 3 but led to G’iah’s cover being blown.

Now all eyes are set on episode 4, where fans expect to see the survival of G’iah and Gravik’s next plan of action as a Super Skrull.

Secret Invasion episode 4 will see Super Skrulls come to life

Release date and time

The upcoming episode will arrive on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Disney+. The timings of episode 4, according to different time zones, have been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

British Summer Time: 8 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

What can be expected from Secret Invasion episode 4?

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect to see Gravik’s team of Super Skrulls come to life after Gravik teased his own extremis powers. Episode 3 left viewers on a cliffhanger, where Gravik shot G’iah as she tried to escape New Skrullos. However, there are several scenes involving her in the Secret Invasion trailers that haven’t yet unfolded in the series.

Thus, she is surely expected to survive. How she will manage to do that, however, remains to be a mystery. It is possible that she secretly went through the process of becoming a Super Skrull as well. As per the trailers, she will go and unite with Priscilla Fury. Meanwhile, Nick Fury and Talos would pool their resources with Sonya Falsworth.

Secret Invasion cast and synopsis

Secret Invasion showcases Nick Fury's last-ditch effort to protect humanity from a Skrull invasion. He is compelled to finish the task alone because sending the Avengers in will put them at risk of being replaced by Skrulls as well.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion reads:

"In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

The cast of this spy thriller series includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine. They are joined by Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya, Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravik, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

