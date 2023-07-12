Secret Invasion Episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Secret Invasion episode 5 will release on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 12 am PT on Disney+. The episode's title is not yet revealed but is expected to be 40-50 minutes long since it sets up the big finale event.

In Episode 4, titled Beloved, we witnessed how G’iah managed to survive, just as it had been suggested by the promotional material. However, many viewers had caught on to James Rhodes’ Skrull mannerisms, and he was finally revealed as a Skrull imposter who worked for Gravik.

He led an attack on President Ritson by rebel Skrulls posing as Russians. Since Fury had also caught on to Rhodes Skrull's mannerisms, he put a tracker in him and managed to save the POTUS. However, he was unable to do the same for his best friend Talos, as Gravik murdered him in cold blood, right in front of Fury’s eyes.

Now all eyes are on Secret Invasion episode 5, where we expect to see G’iah team up with Priscilla and Nick Fury to find some aid from Sonya Falsworth after telling President Ritson the truth about Rhodey and Gravik’s Skrull rebellion.

Secret Invasion episode 5 will unleash a Skrull Invasion

Release date and time

The upcoming episode will arrive on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, on Disney+. The time slots of its release according to different time zones in the world have been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3 AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

British Summer Time: 8 AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

What can be expected from Secret Invasion Episode 5?

With the Skrulls attacking the US President’s convoy posing as Russians, tensions between Russia and the US will be at an all-time high. The nations will be on the brink of war, and that could ultimately lead to World War III. However, Fury still has an ace up his sleeve, as he managed to save the President.

How he explains to Ritson about the secret Skrull invasion still stands as a mystery. But it will be upon him to convince the President not to retaliate against Russia, as the attack was orchestrated by Skrulls with Gravik and Rhodey in the lead.

Meanwhile, Gravik is expected to go after Priscilla, who was seen with G’iah in the trailers. Hence, those two could team up, and Fury is also expected to team up with Sonya, just as the trailers have suggested.

Secret Invasion cast and synopsis

Secret Invasion showcases Nick Fury's desperate attempt to save humanity from a Skrull Invasion led by the rebel Skrull Gravik. Sending the Avengers would put them at risk of being replaced by Skrulls as well. Hence, he must complete the operation himself.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.“

The cast of this spy thriller series includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravik, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

