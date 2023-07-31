Secret Invasion: Is President Ritson a Skrull? Explained

President Ritson is characterized as a nationalistic and patriotic leader in the Secret Invasion series. He harbors a deep-seated suspicion of aliens and is quick to hold them accountable for any issues that arise.

This portrayal has piqued the curiosity of fans who speculate that his strong anti-alien stance may stem from his own hidden identity as a Skrull.

Following the storyline of Secret Invasion, the latest episode took viewers with a series of surprising revelations. Characters that fans have become familiar with, like Don Cheadles Rhodey and Martin Freemans Ross, turned out to be Skrulls hiding in sight, showcasing their impressive undercover skills.

To add complexity to the already intricate storyline, another surprise emerged when it was discovered that Samuel L. Jacksons Fury had a Skrull wife named Varra, brilliantly portrayed by Charlayne Woodard.

This thrilling revelation has introduced a new level of intrigue to the series and has sparked fan's curiosity about President Ritson's every action and motive.

Secret Invasion finale: President Ritson is a human

In the highly anticipated Disney+ series Secret Invasion, President Ritson is a human, not a Skrull. This revelation occurs during a pivotal moment when he addresses the nation through a televised speech, passionately declaring war against the Skrulls.

This bold action solidifies his status as a human, as a Skrull would never willingly expose their true identity in such a manner.

Despite his affirmation as a human, there still lingers some conjecture regarding his role in the Secret Invasion storyline.

Certain fans have crafted a compelling theory suggesting that he may have been collaborating with the Skrulls from the beginning.

The fate of Ritson remains uncertain but holds intriguing potential in MCU. (Image Via Marvel)

According to this hypothesis, his declaration of war against the Skrulls was merely a clever ruse devised to deceive and misdirect others. However, it is crucial to note that this theory lacks substantiating evidence, and it seems more plausible that Ritson is, in fact, an unsuspecting human who has fallen victim to the Skrulls' manipulation.

However, the fate of Ritson remains uncertain but holds intriguing potential in the MCU. He could emerge as a pivotal player in the continuation of the storyline, influencing the future direction of the Secret Invasion franchise.

Alternatively, he could serve as a minor character, expertly deployed to facilitate the intricate plotline.

All we know for now, President Ritson is a human, not a Skrull in the Secret Invasion Disney + series.

Who is President Ritson in the MCU?

President Ritson's character holds the potential to play a substantial role in shaping the course of events. (Image Via Marvel)

President Ritson is a fresh character in the MCU and made his official debut in the highly anticipated Secret Invasion TV series. He assumed the role of the President of the United States within the MCU.

Portraying this character is none other than the renowned actor Dermot Mulroney, whose notable performances include roles in Todiac, Shameless, Young Guns, and many more.

Although Ritson's formal introduction took place in Secret Invasion, his presence was already hinted at earlier in the MCU. We caught a glimpse of him in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as he requested the State Secretary to seek guidance from the CIA regarding the Wakandans.

At the end of the day, President Ritson's character holds the potential to play a substantial role in shaping the course of events. With Dermot Mulroney's talent and artistry at the helm, audiences can eagerly anticipate a stellar portrayal of this influential figure in the forthcoming Marvel projects.