Secret Invasion: When does the series occur in the MCU timeline? Explained

Secret Invasion, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has sparked questions about its chronological placement within the expansive superhero universe.

The MCU, recognized for its complex yet interconnected narratives, has often left audiences perplexed while deciphering the timeline, especially in the wake of Phase Three's conclusion.

The commencement of Phase Four added to this confusion, bringing an array of new movies and shows that seemingly lacked a cohesive thread. Further compounding this complexity was the five-year leap in Avengers: Endgame, which led to more significant ambiguity around the exact timeline placement of the Disney+ series.

Set in 2025: Secret Invasion in the MCU timeline

2025: A pivotal year in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

The latest Marvel series is believed to be situated in mid-2025, following closely on the heels of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. These two events unfold in 2024 and early 2025, implying that the Disney+ series happens in the contemporary MCU and precedes The Marvels.

As Phase Five advances, it's evident that the present and future MCU projects are set to be more interconnected. The impending cross-over events further accentuate this.

Secret Invasion is an integral part of this assemblage, as it will likely host a pivotal event with far-reaching implications for future movies and series. This signifies a substantial shift in the MCU narrative.

Despite the reduced scale of the MCU's interpretation, the series has explored darker themes, steering clear of the usually jovial and family-oriented scenes. It follows Nick Fury's mission to thwart a group of Skrull rebels aiming to claim Earth as their own.

Given Fury's connection with the Skrulls, this is his personal quest. Its potential impact on the future direction of the MCU makes the Marvel series even more intriguing.

Unraveling clues to the Nick Fury's series' timeline

Piecing together the timeline: Unraveling clues in Nick Fury's series (Image via Marvel Studios)

Though not all MCU movies and series are directly interrelated, they share a unified timeline.

Specific cues suggest that Secret Invasion unfolds in the recent timeline of the MCU. A crucial hint comes from Agent Everett Ross' cameo in the first episode of the series. His last appearance was in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he was covertly coordinating with Wakandans before his arrest by the CIA. He was subsequently rescued and possibly taken to Wakanda.

However, the Ross we encounter in the Disney+ series is a Skrull impersonating the original, who is presumably in Wakanda. Considering the timeline of Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk, there is a strong likelihood that Secret Invasion takes place in mid-2025.

This positions the Nick Fury series as the most recent addition to the overarching MCU timeline. The implications of this secret war between Fury and the Skrull rebels could reverberate through future MCU projects.

Set before The Marvels

Between the lines: The prelude to The Marvels with Nick Fury (Image via Sportskeeda)

A critical revelation from the Secret Invasion premiere is that Nick Fury had been absent from Earth since his return from the Blip. His first real appearance post his snap from existence by Thanos is in Secret Invasion, with his Spider-Man: Far From Home appearance being Talos in disguise.

The Marvels trailer showcases Fury's involvement with Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan. He's seen aboard the massive space station, S.A.B.R.E., before returning to Earth to address Khan and her family about her ties with Danvers and Rambeau.

The Disney+ series depicts Fury immersed in managing the development of S.A.B.R.E. following his return from the Blip. This suggests The Marvels ensues after Secret Invasion, with Fury more engaged with terrestrial affairs than the space station project.

Therefore, it is reasonable to speculate that the course of the series may influence the narrative of The Marvels, particularly around Fury's storyline.

The portrayal of Fury in The Marvels trailer as back to his old self, as opposed to his dispirited demeanor in the Disney+ series, further strengthens this assumption. This raises the intriguing possibility that the Marvel series might witness Fury regaining his edge, lost in the wake of Thanos' actions in Avengers: Infinity War.

The finale of Disney+'s Secret Invasion will debut on 26 July 2023.