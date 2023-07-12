Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' faces backlash for ripping off Moon Knight's iconic outfit

Moon Knight has become an iconic figure in Marvel, thanks to his MCU incarnation series of the same name. Now, Jawan, an upcoming film starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been accused of being a ripoff of Moon Knight. This is likely due to the appearance of a costume resembling the white suit Moon Knight wears.

Very little has been revealed about the Jawan movie thus far, aside from a brief plot summary and the costume. However, fans on Twitter are already pushing against the film on account of the similarities in costume with Moon Knight.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan comes under fire for resembling Marvel's Moon Knight costume

The costumes compared

Troy @Troy__Story Moon Knight X Jawan Moon Knight X Jawan https://t.co/48ryuU4HMQ

At a glance, it's not surprising that some people have compared and contrasted the two costumes. While the wrapped-up cloth look is a pretty striking piece of evidence, there are plenty of other factors to Moon Knight's costume that Jawan's lacks. It's a purely aesthetic comparison.

The MCU costume is more ornate, with gold and silver platings on the chest and stomach, crescent moon blades that he can summon out, a hood, a cape, and white eyes showing. The costume Shah Rukh Khan wears in Jawan, meanwhile, looks more traditionally mummified with everything being covered except for his hands.

How fans are reacting on social media

As per Twitter, many fans of the MCU have put forth opinions ranging from humorous mocking to outright insults. It should be noted none of it is directed at the main actor, but mainly revolve around how the costume in Jawan is more like a mummy than a superhero outfit compared to the MCU costume.

That apart, there are significant differences in the stories of the two. Moon Knight is about mercenary Marc Spector, who has dissociative identity disorder (DID), and is drawn into a battle with Egyptian Gods to become the titular hero. Jawan, on the other hand, is about a soldier seeking revenge against a government, alongside an all-female gang.

The former is a superhero property, dealing with mysticism. The latter is an action movie. However, the differences haven't stopped people from mocking the costume in Jawan:

.

Snehil @snehil49 This scene is gonna be better than entire Moon Knight (Marvel TV Show). #Jawan #Jawan Prevue This scene is gonna be better than entire Moon Knight (Marvel TV Show). #Jawan #JawanPrevue https://t.co/C3P1GOidVs

abhinav @slamdunkhours damn moon knight also appearing in Jawan??? gonna be a blockbuster movie damn moon knight also appearing in Jawan??? gonna be a blockbuster movie https://t.co/pPm6fFOgLE

Venkatakrishna @venky9221



#MoonKnight #Jawan All Marvel fans gather, here is the new look of Moon Knight All Marvel fans gather, here is the new look of Moon Knight#MoonKnight #Jawan https://t.co/OSi0OSd2m6

Jawan's reception so far

The trailer for Jawan has roughly 55 million views, and well over one million likes and it hasn't been on Youtube for a full 24 hours. Any resemblance should be dispelled by actually watching the trailer for the film, instead of just relying on the still image screengrabs. These are, after all, functionally very different properties that carry different tones.

Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7, 2023. The MCU show, on the other hand, has yet to have a season two confirmed to be in production or release. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have the film to look forward to, possibly dispelling any sort of backlash or mockery of the outfit when the film is released.

Poll : 0 votes