What to expect in Moon Knight season 2: Release window, cast, and more

Speculations about a second season of Moon Knight have been on the rise ever since fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were left reeling from the excitement of the Oscar Isaac-led show on Disney+, which was released in March 2022.

Marvel Studios' first tryst with the supernatural through Moon Knight—portraying a former mercenary living with Dissociative Identity Disorder and serving the Moon God, Khonshu—has garnered immense viewership.

The character of Marc Spector and his alter egos, having debuted in a self-contained first season on Disney+, are expected to deepen their footprint in the MCU.

Moon Knight Season 2: When can we expect it?

While the official confirmation from Marvel Studios regarding the continuation of Moon Knight into Season 2 is yet to arrive, fans are fueled with hope by whispers of positive news.

A video shared in September 2022 showed the series' lead, Oscar Isaac, and director Mohamed Diab teasing a second season from their location in Cairo, Egypt. In a subsequent interview with ComicBook.com in October 2022, Isaac discussed potential plans for his character's future, although he remained vague about the certainty of a second season.

Given the MCU's chock-full slate of upcoming shows, it may be a couple of years before fans see season 2 on Disney+. The wait could extend till late 2024 or possibly even into 2025.

Speculations are rife that the series might make a comeback before 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, offering nearly three years for its return, considering the film's delay to May 1, 2026.

Who's making a comeback in season 2?

Despite having a smaller cast than other Phase 4 MCU shows, some prominent names from the Disney+ series are expected to return for a potential second season. Oscar Isaac played the title role at the forefront, including his main character Marc Spector and his alternate personalities, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley.

In Season 2, fans can expect more of Marc Spector's third alter, Jake Lockley, introduced in a post-credits scene in the last episode of Season 1. His role will undoubtedly be more prominent as Marc and Steven grapple with periods of lost control over Marc's body.

Fans are also eager to know if Ethan Hawke, who played Arthur Harrow, would return despite his character's uncertain fate at the hands of Jake Lockley. The ambiguity surrounding Harrow's fate leaves room for his return.

In addition, May Calamawy, who plays Layla El-Faouly, also known as the Scarlet Scarab, is highly anticipated to continue her evolving character arc in Season 2. One casting that remains uncertain is F. Murray Abraham's portrayal of Khonshu, following accusations of s*xual misconduct on the set of Mythic Quest.

Speculations surrounding season 2's villain and potential storylines

Season 1 of the Disney+ series left fans intrigued and hungry for more as Marc Spector embarked on his journey to becoming the vigilante hero, Moon Knight. With Season 2 on the horizon, speculations abound regarding the identity of the main antagonist, promising an enthralling and unpredictable storyline.

Rama-Tut, a variant of the formidable Kang the Conqueror, has emerged as a potential villain, sending waves of excitement through the fandom. This enigmatic character, known for his time-traveling prowess, could introduce mind-bending challenges for Marc Spector and push the boundaries of his abilities.

Adding further complexity, another adversary that could emerge is one of Marc's alter egos—Jake Lockley. The setup in Episode 6 hints at a clash between the different facets of Marc's personality, posing a thrilling internal conflict that could redefine his understanding of himself and his mission as Moon Knight.

As the unresolved cliffhanger from Season 1 suggests, Arthur Harrow, a recurring character, might return to confront Marc once again. This unresolved conflict promises to delve deeper into their dynamic and potentially reveal new layers of Arthur's motives and connections to Moon Knight's world.

Amidst these anticipated encounters, fans eagerly await the interaction between Marc Spector and Werewolf by Night. Although immediate plans for their convergence may not be in sight, the significance of this character from Moon Knight's comic book origin story cannot be overlooked. Their eventual meeting holds the potential to unravel hidden secrets and unveil unexpected alliances.

Will Marc Spector appear in Avengers 5?

As rumors swirl about Rama-Tut being a significant part of Season 2, the possibility of Oscar Isaac being part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty cannot be ruled out.

With the likelihood of Moon Knight Season 2 airing before the theatrical release of Avengers 5, Marc Spector could play a crucial role in the Avengers' next big ensemble film. With the inevitable intersection of Moon Knight and the larger MCU narrative, fans eagerly anticipate when and how this integration will happen.

Fans can stream Moon Knight Season 1 on Disney+.

