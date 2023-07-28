Shang-Chi's potential cameo: Clues revealed in The Marvels' latest trailer

The latest trailer for The Marvels has ignited Hollywood and sparked widespread speculation of a possible Shang-Chi cameo. The Marvels, also known as Captain Marvel 2, is all set to roll out its cosmic spectacle this fall under the direction of Nia DaCosta.

The film will spotlight the unparalleled assembly of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. This film is gearing up to reveal an alliance of these powerful heroes, a first for the big screen and reminiscent of the thrill of an Avengers film.

However, there's a burning question stirring curiosity - will the narrative solely focus on this iconic trio, or are there unexpected cameos from the broader Marvel Universe?

Connecting The Marvels' dots: Shang-Chi's potential appearance

A closer look: Shang-Chi's clues in the Captain Marvel 2 trailer

The latest trailer has ignited discussions about a potential Shang-Chi cameo. One compelling clue is the villain, Dar-Benn, played by the talented Zawe Ashton. Dar-Benn is shown securing a bracelet in the trailer that resembles the one worn by Iman Vellani's character, Kamala Khan.

Marvel aficionados might recall Kamala's grandmother, Aisha, acquiring this unique bracelet from a fallen Kree in a backdrop reminiscent of the Ten Rings remnants in the Ms. Marvel series.

This identical bracelet in possession of Dar-Benn is leading to conjectures that the infamous Ten Rings criminal organization, which played a central role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, might be part of The Marvels.

In an additional twist, Dar-Benn appears to find her bracelet in space. Could this be a breadcrumb trail to the same ruins where Aisha found the ancestral Khan bracelet?

Speculation about Shang-Chi's possible cameo in The Marvels is mounting. Fans remember that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel had a brief yet significant appearance in the climax of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

After activating the powerful rings, she warned of an imminent threat. The interrelated stories of Kamala's bracelet and Shang-Chi's ten rings have stirred the rumor mill, suggesting they might be central to future Marvel storylines, much like the mysterious Infinity Stones of previous chapters.

Given the woven narratives between the Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi universes, a cameo in the forthcoming film seems plausible and fitting. While fans are rooting for a Shang-Chi appearance, the potential of his sister, Xu Xialing, also appearing isn't being ruled out.

With Xu Xialing currently commanding the Ten Rings and hints of her imminent return to the Marvel arena, she could be the surprise entry, particularly if Captain Marvel 2 revisits the historical ruins featured in Ms. Marvel.

It remains to be confirmed whether Shang-Chi will grace Captain Marvel 2. However, it wouldn't be a complete surprise considering Brie Larson's cosmic hero briefly appeared at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She warned of a tracked signal following Simu Liu's eponymous hero activating his super-powered rings.

In the run-up to Captain Marvel 2, rumors of Kamala's bracelet and Shang-Chi's ten rings playing a significant role in the franchise's future have been rife. This speculation suggests they could be the Multiverse Saga's version of the Infinity Stones.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2023.