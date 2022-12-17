Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- Expected streaming platforms for US, Europe, and more

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set for a theatrical release in the United States on June 2, 2023, with a chance of dropping one or two days early in some countries, such as India and the UK. Meanwhile, the film's sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated for a March 2024 release.

The film will follow Miles Morales as he reunites with Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen) and goes with her on another Spider-Verse adventure. There, he will meet more Spider-People and clash with a mysterious new enemy, the dimension-hopping Spot.

Apart from the theatrical release, a more pressing issue at hand is the news regarding the digital release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the streaming sites it will be available on. As such, this article will delve into discussing the expected release of the film on OTT platforms across various regions.

Sony's deal with Netflix and Disney+ might see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to be released on the same platforms between 2024-2026

Digital Release Date

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse having its theatrical release in June 2023, the digital release will take place in about two to three months, much like Sony's other films. Therefore, expect to see the film hit digital stores such as iTunes in July or August 2023 at the earliest or by September 2023 at the latest.

Streaming service release - US and Latin America

Peter B. Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

In 2021, Sony signed deals with Netflix and The Walt Disney Company to stream their content, including the previous Spider-Man flicks and films from the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The deal has been effective since 2022 and will continue through 2026, when the films will first drop on Netflix before ultimately reaching Disney+ or Hulu.

Netflix signed the Pay 1 Window as part of the deal, while Disney opted for the Pay 2 Window. Hence, expect to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse first drop on Netflix in two to three months after the theatrical release. Following this, by 2024 or 2025 at the earliest, the movie can be seen on Disney+ or Hulu.

In Latin America, the Disney deal began with Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man films, with Venom making their way onto Disney+. But much like in North America (US), expect the film to drop on the same platform by 2024 or 2025.

Streaming service release - Europe

The characters of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

In addition to making deals with Netflix and Disney, Sony has also signed a deal with WarnerMedia to stream their content on HBO Max across Central and Eastern Europe. In fact, the agreement with Disney+ became effective in the UK after Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, and Venom entered Disney+ between June and July.

However, as in the US, expect Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to drop on Netflix first and then swing onto Disney+ in the UK, Italy, Spain, and France by 2024-2026.

Fans from countries in Central and Eastern Europe, such as Croatia, Poland, and the Czech Republic, can expect Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to drop in HBO Max at any point in time, either following its availability on Netflix or three months after the theatrical release.

Streaming service release - India, Japan, and the rest of Asia

In India and Japan, the Disney+ deal began with the previous Spider-Man films, such as Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man films, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Venom making their way onto the streaming service.

On the other hand, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are currently on Netflix.

Therefore, much like the US, expect Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to drop on Netflix in India and Japan by August or September 2023 and by 2024-2026 to swing into Disney+ / Disney+ Hotstar.

