Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse unearths a hidden character from Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

Marvel aficionados worldwide are reveling in the newest MCU sensation, Spider-Verse 2, which features a clever nod to a beloved character from Agents of SHIELD. This subtle inclusion in the narrative has sparked joy among the series' enthusiastic devotees.

As Marvel's forerunner in television programming, Agents of SHIELD unfolded over seven captivating seasons on ABC.

It amassed a committed fanbase, notwithstanding ongoing discussions regarding its canonical standing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The show brought an array of pivotal Marvel figures to the forefront, but none made an indelible impression like Chloe Bennet's embodiment of Daisy Johnson, the Inhuman superhero more famously known as Quake.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pays homage to Quake with a clever Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse honors Quake, a fan favorite from Agents of SHIELD (Image via ABC)

Fans of Across the Spider-Verse with a keen eye for detail might find themselves pleasantly surprised by an unexpected nod to the TV series Agents of SHIELD.

Tucked away within the confines of Miles Morales' dorm room is a newspaper clipping from The New York Bulletin featuring none other than Chloe Bennet's Quake, a beloved character from the iconic show.

The clipping, more than mere adornment, offers a snapshot into the superhero universe.

It captures Daisy Johnson, portrayed by Bennet, behind a pair of sunglasses, with the headline provocatively questioning, "Hero or Rogue? ". This teaser mirrors the city-wide search intensifying within the story for the enigmatic Inhuman superhero, adding an intriguing layer of depth to the plot.

Fans of the show will remember Chloe Bennet's remarkable journey from her debut as the Rising Tide hacker Skye to her transformation into Daisy Johnson.

Unveiling her true lineage and her unique seismic abilities within the series, Bennet's character resonated with viewers and remained a fan favorite to date.

Adding an extra dimension to the Spider-Verse 2 narrative, the "Hero or Rogue?" clipping is a piece of deja vu for loyal viewers, a throwback to Agents of SHIELD's season 4 when Quake takes on a rogue status.

This intricate weaving of the Marvel universe enriches the viewing experience, proving once again that every detail matters.

Is there a future for Chloe Bennet's Quake in the MCU?

The uncertain fate of Chloe Bennet's Quake in the MCU: Will she shake things up again? (Image via ABC)

Devoted fans of Agents of SHIELD have been eagerly advocating for the return of Chloe Bennet's Quake to the MCU. Nonetheless, Bennet recently stopped rumors suggesting her participation in Disney+'s Secret Invasion series.

Should Bennet reprise her role as Quake, her character will probably distance itself from direct links to Agents of SHIELD, similar to how Charlie Cox's reprisal of Daredevil in the Marvel Studios production has mostly side-stepped connections to the original Netflix series.

In The Spider-Verse, a universe centered around Spider-Man, it's fascinating to envisage the co-existence of other Marvel heroes in Miles Morales' realm even though they might not be showcased due to Sony Pictures owning the rights only to Spider-Man-affiliated characters.

The presence of a newspaper clipping referencing an enigmatic female superhero in Miles' room might suggest his enduring hope for Gwen Stacy's reappearance in his world following her departure from Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse 2 is currently showing in cinemas, while all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are available for streaming on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes