Spider-Verse cosplayer embodies Gwen Stacy with a spot-on makeover

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brought Gwen Stacy back as one of its leading characters, and her return has begun a trend of cosplays around the world. Following the trend, popular cosplayer and Twitter user @KomoriAnastasia (Anastasia Komori) posted a spot-on cosplay of Gwen Stacy on June 27.

Komori is famous for her amazing anime-related Cosplays in the past. Now for a change, she has brought an animated Marvel character to life. Her accuracy has garnered a lot of praise and interest from fans of Spider-Gwen from the latest Spider-Verse sequel.

Anastasia Komori’s amazing Gwen Stacy cosplay

Anastasia Komori's cosplay of Gwen (Image via @KomoriAnastasia/Twitter)

The short blond hair with the added pink is classic Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But the “beach episode” isn’t the only Gwen cosplay that Komori has created. She also posted another “schoolgirl Gwen” cosplay on June 25.

Her followers on Twitter have shown nothing but praise for her Gwen Stacy makeover. The following tweets show the love and affection they have expressed toward Komori’s latest cosplay attempts:

While Komori has been amazing with her Gwen makeovers, it’s likely that even more cosplayers will come up with more Gwen cosplays in the future. First, we have the SDCC coming up in July, which will be followed by multiple Spider-Gwen-related projects that Sony is developing. So, she might become an internet sensation in the coming years.

Spider-Gwen's future explained

Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Sony has enormous plans for Spider-Gwen as she is set to lead a Spider-Verse team to help Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Besides that, an all-female Spider-Verse movie is also said to be under development.

Since Miles Morales is about to show up in the live-action Spider-Man movies of the MCU, we could see Spider-Gwen following him to the MCU as well. While Hailee Steinfeld voices Spider-Gwen in the Spider-Verse movies, she plays Kate Bishop in the live-action MCU. So, it will be interesting to see who gets cast as Gwen Stacy when she finally shows up in the live-action space.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast and synopsis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse packed a huge cast of actors playing different Spider-people from the multiverse. Some of them include:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker

Issa Rae as Spider-Woman

Daniel Kaluuya Spider-Punk

Karan Soni as Spider-Man India

Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099

Other supporting actors seen in the film are Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, and Greta Lee as Lyla.

The official synopsis of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads:

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

After this film, Spider-Gwen is set to return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which arrives on March 29, 2024.

