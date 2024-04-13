Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 12, titled Juggernaut, the plot intensifies with the Bad Batch executing a daring rescue mission. After Omega's capture, she interacts with Dr. Royce Hemlock at the Tantiss Mad Science Facility.

Meanwhile, the team learns from Crosshair that Vice-Admiral Rampart might know the location of the Tantiss facility. Despite reservations about trusting Rampart, they decide he is their best lead.

Moving forward, the team arrives on Erebus and infiltrates an Imperial labor camp to free Rampart from a turbo tank. After a high-octane chase involving tank battles and aerial rescues, they successfully extract Rampart. On the other hand, in Tantiss, Hemlock takes Omega to the secret vault where kidnapped Force-sensitive children are held.

After the riveting developments of this episode, fans of the show await the next episode. Notably, the next episode, i.e., Episode 13, will be released on April 17, 2024.

When will Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 13 be released?

A still from The Bad Batch Season 3. (Image via Disney+)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 13, titled Into the Breach, is set to release Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 12 am PT. Below is the release schedule for the episode across all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, April 17, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 13?

A still from The Bad Batch Season 3. (Image via Disney+)

Fans of the show can exclusively watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 13 on Disney+. Notably, all the released episodes from Season 3 are available on this streaming giant.

What fans can expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 13

In Episode 13, Into the Breach, fans can expect the following developments:

1) Discovery of Mount Tantiss: In the next episode, the Bad Batch is likely to finally find Mount Tantiss, as hinted by the episode’s title. Previously, Admiral Rampart was rescued in hopes he would reveal its coordinates, but instead, he suggested an alternate way to locate it. This development will also likely unfold in this episode.

2) Omega and Emerie's Collaboration: The next development fans can expect is Omega and Emerie's collaboration. They both will attempt to free test subjects from a vault on Mount Tantiss. Emerie's change of heart and partnership with Omega is set to play a crucial role in this episode.

3) Heroic Self-Sacrifice: Given it's the final season and there have been few major character deaths, a significant sacrifice is anticipated. Possible characters facing this fate include Nala Se, Crosshair, or Emerie, each of whom has reasons within the narrative to potentially make the ultimate sacrifice to increase the stakes as the series concludes.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is streaming on Disney+.