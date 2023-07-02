Streaming platforms to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming online

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a 2017 superhero film co-produced by Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures. Serving as the second reboot of the Spider-Man film series and the 16th film in the MCU, it featured Tom Holland as the new Spider-Man. The film was a success at the box office and received glowing reviews as well.

Following the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming, more animated and live action movies featuring Spider-Man have been made. The movie is currently available on popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, and YouTube.

Fans can watch Spider-Man: Homecoming online on Disney+ and Amazon Prime

Tom Holland as seen in the film (Image via Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the highest grossing Spider-Man movies of all time and is beloved by audiences and critics alike. The film was the beginning of a new era for the superhero and saw Tom Holland being introduced in the role of the protagonist and hero, Peter Parker.

The movie has an approval rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score being 87% which was calculated based on 100,000+ votes.

The film is also rated 7.4 on IMDb and has stellar reviews given by critics working for major news outlets such as New York Post and Variety.

Iron Man as seen in the fim (Image via Marvel Studios)

The movie is currently available on several streaming platforms, giving fans a lot of options to choose from. To start, the movie is available to stream on Disney+ at no additional cost beyond the basic subscription of the service. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video streaming and rental service.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month with ads, whereas the ad free premium package costs $10.99/month. In comparison, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99/month for access to the streaming service. In India, however, Disney+ and Amazon Prime

Video are both offered at ₹299/month, making them both viable options to choose from.

Hulu is majority owned by Disney (Image via Twitter)

Fans can also watch the movie on the American streaming service, Hulu, which is majority-owned by the Walt Disney Company. This gives Hulu the power to stream the movie on its platform, which fans can watch for a $7.99/month subscription fee.

Indian audiences can also stream the movie on SonyLiv streaming platform which costs ₹299/month. These are all the subscription based streaming services where fans can currently stream the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie. However, it is also available to buy and rent on Apple TV+, Playstore, and YouTube.

On YouTube, an SD version of the film can be rented for ₹80, while the HD version costs ₹120. It costs ₹460 to buy the SD version on Youtube, with the HD version of the film costing ₹700.

Spider-Man: Homecoming can also be bought on Apple TV+ and Playstore, with the price starting from ₹190. These are all the online streaming platforms where fans can watch, buy and rent, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

