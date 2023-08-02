Supergirl season 7: Why fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a sequel

When it comes to Supergirl Season 7, fans were left in a paradox of anticipations and letdowns. Despite the yearning for a new season, the narrative of Kara Zor-El, played by Melissa Benoist, never saw its seventh rendition on the small screen, and the likelihood of it happening remains scarce.

Nevertheless, Kara Zor-El's journey was not entirely over, as she made a comeback within the DC Universe, albeit in a slightly different fashion, in The Flash. Supergirl fans are no strangers to Melissa Benoist's embodiment of Kara Danvers, and the absence of a Supergirl Season 7 remains a mystery to many.

The beloved series concluded after a successful six-season run, leaving a rich legacy marked by remarkable moments, including appearances in Elseworlds, Crisis on Earth-X, Invasion!, and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Despite the series' immense popularity, The CW, amid the turbulence of the WB Discovery merger, decided against its continuation, which was a significant blow to the Arrowverse.

The flight that never took off: Understanding the absence of Supergirl Season 7

Supergirl's unseen voyage: Why Season 7 failed to take wing (Image via CW)

Despite its ardent fanbase, the ratings for Supergirl failed to meet network expectations, further hampering the prospects of a Supergirl Season 7. Add to that the unavoidable production delays due to Melissa Benoist's pregnancy and the worldwide pandemic in 2020, leading to an ultimate resolution among the cast, crew, and studio to conclude with an elongated finale.

As the curtains closed on Supergirl's solo journey, her character was announced to feature in two upcoming DCU films - news that stirred excitement among fans, even though it wasn't quite the Supergirl Season 7 they had hoped for.

A major obstacle to the realization of Supergirl Season 7 was the relentless decrease in audience numbers. The series enjoyed its heyday in the second season with three million viewers but witnessed a precipitous drop to only 700,000 live viewers by the close of the fifth season.

This drastic downturn rendered it untenable for the production house to consider prolonging the series beyond its sixth season. Despite a significant hiatus between seasons, devoted fans held onto the possibility of the show's revival. Nonetheless, the series concluded with a satisfactory finale — a much-needed closure for fans.

While Benoist cherished her time on the show and maintained amicable relationships with her Arrowverse colleagues, the termination of the series signaled the conclusion of her tenure as Supergirl and, with it, the hopes for Supergirl Season 7.

Her absence from Superman & Lois was particularly disheartening for fans, given that her show introduced this version of Superman. However, as the DC Universe at The CW shrinks, it's time for a fresh face in the Woman of Tomorrow narrative.

Although Supergirl Season 7 seems a distant dream, there's a silver lining for fans. A new iteration of Supergirl, portrayed by Sasha Calle, was initially poised to feature in two distinct DCU movies.

However, due to The Flash's underperformance, which contradicted Warner Bros.' expectations, and a shakeup in the DCU hierarchy, Calle's future as the beloved heroine has become uncertain.

Despite this, the brief introduction of this new portrayal of Supergirl in The Flash has left fans intrigued and hopeful. No confirmation has been made whether Calle will reprise her role in the standalone movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, speculated for a 2025 release.

Besides this, the DCU has unveiled an impressive roster of shows and films like Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin movie, and an Amazon movie set in Wonder Woman's homeland of Themyscira.

Unlike Benoist's idyllic Supergirl, the upcoming portrayal might lean towards a darker and hardened character version, potentially aligning with the forthcoming chapter in DCU, Gods & Monsters.

Regardless of the direction of Calle's character, one thing is clear — the Supergirl in the new DCU won't be Melissa Benoist, and the long-awaited Supergirl Season 7 doesn't seem to be part of the imminent DCU plans.