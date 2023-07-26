The Flash deleted scene sheds light on Batman's retirement mystery

Michael Keaton, who wowed fans with his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in the 1989 Batman film, passed on the baton to Val Kilmer and George Clooney after his stint in 1992's Batman Returns. However, in a turn of events, the actor returned to his iconic role in The Flash.

Keaton's reprisal as Bruce Wayne in the latest DC movie was eagerly awaited. However, the character's depiction left fans somewhat disconcerted, as the director chose to portray a fatigued and retired hero.

While Andy Muschietti did offer a heartrending narrative explaining the Dark Knight's retirement, this storyline was ultimately axed, leading to a more excellent mystery.

The saga behind Michael Keaton’s departure from Batman

The echo of guilt: Understanding Keaton's Bruce Wayne and his decision to retire (Image via Warner Bros)

Michael Keaton’s appearance as Bruce Wayne in The Flash stirred intrigue as the storyline took a turn that left fans astonished. Fans were keen to see Keaton re-emerge as the invincible Caped Crusader. Instead, they encountered an aged, retired Dark Knight.

Though the movie hinted at Gotham's safety as the rationale for Bruce Wayne's retirement, it left fans craving a more substantial explanation.

Director Andy Muschietti unveiled the true narrative behind Michael Keaton's resignation as Bruce Wayne to satisfy this curiosity. According to Muschietti, he aimed to "defy people's expectations of where Bruce Wayne would be" and thereby "wanted to deepen the backstory of Bruce Wayne."

Muschietti explained his grim rationale for Keaton’s Bruce Wayne stepping down from his role. He stated that Keaton’s Batman:

“did something that goes against his code and killed a criminal in front of [the criminal’s] child—not knowingly, but he still did it.” Later, he mentioned the situation: “exact mirroring situation of what happened to him.” Thus, Batman “just couldn’t cope with it, and that’s why he decided to shut off his other side, Batman. And he hasn’t been able to forgive himself.”

This incident, a haunting echo of his own past, was more than Bruce Wayne could bear. Therefore, he decided to bury his alter ego, Batman, being unable to forgive himself for his actions.

The Flash deleted a grief-stricken scene from Bruce Wayne's story

The narrative depicted Bruce Wayne, who had become a tragic figure, seeking redemption until he encountered Barry, finding purpose in aiding him. While the story was profoundly melancholic and heartrending, fans were puzzled about why it was excluded from the movie.

The choice to retire Keaton’s Dark Knight may not have been the most captivating or intriguing narrative. This made fans question why Muschietti didn’t choose a different angle to explain Bruce's retirement. Surprisingly, the decision was not entirely in the hands of the director.

Instead, DC studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran were the key decision-makers. In Muschietti's original concept, Bruce Wayne was to encounter Barry in a new universe, setting the stage for the Caped Crusader to reprise his role in future DC movies. However, the final edit took a different course, sealing the fate of Michael Keaton’s character.

The Dark Knight was killed not once but twice – first in a blaze of heroic sacrifice and then permanently as the two Flashes attempted to reverse time and thwart General Zod. With many issues to handle, James Gunn and Peter Safran refrained from further exploring Michael Keaton’s character.

The Flash is now digitally available to buy and rent on Amazon Prime Video.