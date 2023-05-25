Superman and Lois season 3 episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Superman and Lois season 3 episode 10 will release on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 7 pm CT on The CW Network, where all of Superman and Lois season 3 can be seen after they air. However, if people wish to stream it online, the episode will become accessible the following day, i.e., May 31, on The CW website. Matching the runtime of previous episodes, episode 10 should also be roughly 42 minutes long.

In episode 9, The Dress, where John Henry and Superman clashed over handling Bruno Mannheim. Meanwhile, Lois was anxious about her future treatments and confided in Lana about their early romance of Clark. Now fans are looking forward to the tenth episode of the series.

Superman and Lois season 3 episode 10 will see Clark struggling to spend time with Jonathan and Jordan

Promotional video and what to expect

Just as it is common with all episodes, the promo for the next episode comes right after an episode airs. So, there isn’t a full-fledged trailer for episode 10, but The CW did release a promo online.

As per the premise set up by the previous episode, episode 10, titled Collision Course, will see Lois trying to interview Peia in order to unravel the truth about an old case.

Meanwhile, Clark will continue his struggle to spend quality time with Jonathan and Jordan. The two boys will end up at a party, where there’s more drama as tensions between Sarah and Jordan begin to heat up.

How many episodes in total does Superman and Lois season 3 have?

Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent (Image via DC)

The previous two seasons of The CW's hit Superman series had 15 episodes each. However, Superman and Lois season 3 had been commissioned for 13 episodes. Thus, fans can get three more episodes after Collision Course hits The CW Network, with episode 11, titled Complications, following it on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 7 pm CT

For fans who wish to watch seasons 1 and 2, all 30 episodes are available on BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video may also have the two seasons available in select territories.

Superman and Lois season 3 cast and synopsis

Superman and Lois season 3 poster (Image via DC)

The series tells a Man of Steel story that has never been told in the movies, mixing the terrestrial and extraterrestrial adventures of Lois and Superman with the household drama of handling two special kids.

The following synopsis of Superman and Lois season 3 was released by Rotten Tomatoes:

"After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books' famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever -- dealing with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.''

The synopsis continues:

''Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice.''

The series features Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, with the supporting roles being played by Alex Garfin, Inde Navarrette, and Erik Valdez, among many others.

Poll : 0 votes