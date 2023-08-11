Superman and Lois season 4 reportedly will "get pushed further and further into 2024" as Hollywood strikes continue

Latest updates reveal the disappointing news that Superman and Lois season 4 is looking at further delays. It is likely to move later into 2024, and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes may be the reason behind the move. Some of the CW shows poised for their next scripted seasons are affected by the ongoing protests. The shows are Superman and Lois, Homecoming, Walker, and All American. These are produced by stakeholders Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The news was discussed by the CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Perry Sook, during one of the quarterly earnings calls, and it will likely disappoint fans who have been eagerly anticipating the events in the upcoming Superman and Lois season 4. The show was renewed for a fourth season recently, and a 10-episode season and snippets of the basic storyline were also planned.

Superman and Lois season 4 delayed

Fans have to wait longer for the next Superman and Lois season 4 (Image via DC)

According to Deadline, four shows, including Superman and Lois season 4, are going to get delayed due to the writer’s and actors’ strikes. Nexstar CEO Perry Sook said that the ongoing strikes will push the releases even further into 2024. He said:

“The farther the strike goes, they get pushed further and further into 2024.”

While other CW projects are not affected by the strikes, Superman and Lois season 4 and three other shows will be delayed. While there are concerns about other projects, they are no official announcements yet.

Since the production work of Superman and Lois season 4 is at its early stage, its development is currently stalled.

Shello™️ @_JayShells Superman & Lois season 3 ended nicely, i hate this writers strike is going on cause I’m ready for season 4

With other projects in the larger DC universe also going through various changes, fans have been eagerly anticipating this show. But since the strike does not show signs of ending anytime soon, fans should not hope for a spring release for Superman and Lois season 4.

The show was confirmed for a fourth season in June 2023, with network president Brad Schwartz announcing that the series was one of their strongest performers. He further declared that the show had one of the most passionate television fanbases.

At the time, Brad thanked Warner Bros. and Berlanti Productions for the continued collaboration with a tentative release time of spring to mid-2024. However, that won't be happening anymore.

As such, every other significant event is also rescheduled. For example, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards’ September schedule is canceled, and the event will now likely take place sometime in January next year.

How does CW plan to cope with the current situation?

The network has taken a strategic approach to counter the situation and is financially in a comfortable space. They have taken a new approach to content, which includes reality shows, unscripted shows, and sports.

They appear to be tackling the labor impasse with strategic adjustments. While trying to capture a share of the market like its competitor FOX, the company has also managed to meet the expected profitability metrics in the second quarter.

Fans can stream the first three seasons of Superman and Lois on Max.