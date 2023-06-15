"That's like literally the whole cast": Twitter shocked as Superman & Lois cuts 7 cast members ahead of season 4

Recent news from Deadline has confirmed that The CW's Superman & Lois will be coming back for a season 4. While this is good news for fans of the show, they were also made aware by Deadline that to stay sustainable, the series had to make budget cuts and hence, seven cast members have being fired. However, three series regulars from previous seasons are being brought back.

Below are the names of the actors and their characters who will not appear in the upcoming season of Superman & Lois:

Dylan Walsh - Sam Lane

Emmanuelle Chriqui - Lana Lang

Erik Valdez - Sarah Cortez

Inde Navarrette - Sarah Cortez

Wolé Parks - John Henry Irons

Tayler Buck - Natalie Lane Irons

Sofia Hasmik - Chrissy Beppo

Fans on Twitter are heartbroken after this news; many are even skeptical about the upcoming season.

Superman & Lois season 4: Show renewed but at what cost?

Superman & Lois is one of the most-watched shows of The CW and fans were visibly overjoyed when its season 4 was renewed. The news was recently announced by The CW Network's President of Entertainment, Brad Falchuk:

"We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW," Falchuk stated.

Falchuk acknowledged the show's popularity and even said that he was glad that Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions were working as a team:

"These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

However, removing seven lead cast members is a huge step and fans on Twitter are extremely upset with the creators. This is how they reacted to the news under an original post by Discussing Film:

From the above tweets, it's pretty obvious that fans are furious at the showrunners and The CW for taking a step this drastic. Superman & Lois is adored by thousands of fans and watching it getting renewed is a dream come true for all of them.

Unfortunately, there are also some dire consequences they have to face, in the form of not seeing their other favorite characters on the show. One fan believed that it's game over and going forward, Superman & Lois is going to go from bad to worse.

The current ongoing season of the series started airing on March 14, 2023. It constitutes of thirteen episodes and will conclude on June 27. The next season will reportedly only have ten episodes.

