"This gonna be like The Flash": Twitter reacts as Superman & Lois gets renewed for season 4 with budget cuts

Fans of Superman & Lois can finally celebrate because The CW recently announced that the hit show will receive a fourth season. Developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, the show sees a married Clark Kent, aka Superman, residing with his wife Lois Lane and their kids in the fictional town of Smallville.

While the first three seasons have been a hit among fans, there is a catch in the upcoming season.

Season 4 of Superman & Lois will be different as it will consist of only ten episodes. Furthermore, there will even be budget cuts, which means there is a high probability that some of the cast members will not show up in the upcoming season.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm ‘SUPERMAN & LOIS’ has been officially renewed for Season 4 at The CW.



Season 4 will be 10 episodes long. ‘SUPERMAN & LOIS’ has been officially renewed for Season 4 at The CW.Season 4 will be 10 episodes long. https://t.co/dg2C6DjKe0

Fans on Twitter thought that this was a recipe for disaster as the same happened to The CW's The Flash, and the show's quality drastically deteriorated after budget cuts.

BengalsHead @BengalsHead @DiscussingFilm This gonna be like the flash with those budget cuts @DiscussingFilm This gonna be like the flash with those budget cuts

Fans on Twitter skeptical about Superman & Lois season 4 quality

The CW Network's President of Entertainment Brad Falchuk recently announced the renewal of Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming:

"We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW."

He continued:

"These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

Unfortunately, fans on Twitter are unsure if the superhero show can maintain its quality in the upcoming season. Most are worried that the show will suffer the same way The Flash did. After budget cuts, viewers noticed that the quality of The Flash substantially went down. The biggest giveaway was the sub-par CGI and special effects.

Some, however, are okay with getting just ten episodes, as they claim to have faith in the showrunners. They believe that the budget will be utilized properly and the end product will not be shabby. They even hoped that season 4 would be the final season because anything else would be considered a stretch.

M3gar10 @S1m0n_7 @DiscussingFilm With a writers strike going on and now also 5 less episodes and much less budget I really doubt it’s going to be any good @DiscussingFilm With a writers strike going on and now also 5 less episodes and much less budget I really doubt it’s going to be any good

Gizmo @DctrGizmo @DiscussingFilm I really hope it doesn’t go downhill like The Flash did. This is the only good show CW has right now. @DiscussingFilm I really hope it doesn’t go downhill like The Flash did. This is the only good show CW has right now.

Ayman @GuyWhoConquers @DiscussingFilm They are reducing the cast members @DiscussingFilm They are reducing the cast members

Sic Parvis Magna @YC_0015 @DiscussingFilm Perfectly fine with that, I am sure the people behind the show will make sure to utilize the 10 episodes as best as they can @DiscussingFilm Perfectly fine with that, I am sure the people behind the show will make sure to utilize the 10 episodes as best as they can

TBD @TBDovan @DiscussingFilm End it after the next season. CWs are tend to suffer the longer they go on. This show has been great but I don't want to see it end up like Flash and Arrow @DiscussingFilm End it after the next season. CWs are tend to suffer the longer they go on. This show has been great but I don't want to see it end up like Flash and Arrow

Z ⚡ @SnapzEnt



Hopefully it could end on a good note and make it the last season before it drags on and gets CW-ified @DiscussingFilm 10 eps sounds better because of the budget cuts, rather than more episodes with less money.Hopefully it could end on a good note and make it the last season before it drags on and gets CW-ified @DiscussingFilm 10 eps sounds better because of the budget cuts, rather than more episodes with less money.Hopefully it could end on a good note and make it the last season before it drags on and gets CW-ified

Garrett Carter @quipquest @DiscussingFilm Honestly, I would have gone for an 8 episode season if it meant there would be more budget allocated to those. @DiscussingFilm Honestly, I would have gone for an 8 episode season if it meant there would be more budget allocated to those.

Superman & Lois synopsis

The synopsis of The CW show, according to IMDb, reads:

"The world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today's society."

The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

