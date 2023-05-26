The Flash season 9 episode 13: Who were the three new superheroes? 

The series finale of The Flash received a satisfying conclusion with Barry Allen yet again saving the day after a legendary battle with Cobalt Blue and his goons. After a season-long build-up, Eddie Thawne, aka Cobalt Blue, had become the henchman for the Negative Speed Force. And Barry's trouble had worsened since Thawne had bought Reverse-Flash, Zoom, Savitar, and Godspeed with him.

Everything ended on a high note, with Cobalt Blue realizing his mistake and Barry starting a new life as a father, and we were introduced to three new speedsters named Avery Ho, Max Mercury, and Jess Chambers. While new fans might not know who these three characters are, lifelong DC fans saw a dream becoming a reality.

The series' final episode was titled A New World, Part Four. It was directed by Vanessa Parise and written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen. It was released on May 24, 2023, on The CW.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Flash season 9.

Who are Avery Ho, Max Mercury, and Jess Chambers in The Flash season 9 episode 13?

The Flash season 9 episode 13 displayed the epic battle between Barry Allen and the Negative Speed Force. Long-time fans will know that Negative Speed Force gave Barry the ability to turn into a speedster. While the topic of this force was not discussed in detail in the earlier seasons, it was evident that they became more comfortable talking about it in recent seasons.

The finale episode saw Barry coming face to face with the fact that it was time to share his gifts to give birth to a new generation of superheroes. He projected lighting into the sky and created three new superheroes: Avery Ho, Max Mercury, and Jess Chambers.

Avery Ho is a Chinese member of the Justice League of China, aka The Flash of China. This character appeared in the midseason finale of season 8. Avery is played by Piper Curda. Our second superhero, Jesse Chambers, is comparatively new to the DC Comics verse. Introduced in 2021 as the first non-binary speedster, Jesse is portrayed by Hana Destiny Huggins.

Finally, our third speedster is the DC Comics fan favorite, Max Mercury. Fans have always wanted to see him on the show, and they certainly were pleased that it finally happened. He debuted in 1993 and became one of the most recurring characters in comic books. This character is portrayed by Trevor Carroll in the final episode.

In the future, if The CW decided to continue the Arrowverse, Avery Ho, Max Mercury, and Jess Chambers would be the perfect choices to carry the torch of justice.

What is The Flash about?

Set in a fictional universe called The Arrowverse, The Flash is a spinoff of The CW's Arrow. The show's main character is a superhero named Barry Allen, aka The Flash, who can run at supersonic speed.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads,

"At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder. Now a crime-scene investigator, his dedication to learn the truth about his mother's death drives him to follow up on every new scientific advancement and urban legend."

It further reads,

"When his latest obsession -- a particle accelerator heralded as a world-changing invention -- causes an explosion, it creates a freak storm and Barry is struck by lightning. He awakes from a coma nine months later with the power of superspeed. When he learns that others who have gained powers use them for evil, he dedicates himself to protecting the innocent, while still trying to solve the older mystery."

The show starred Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Rick Cosnett, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, and several others.

