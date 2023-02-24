"That was awful": The Flash references Robert Pattinson's Batman and becomes laughing stock for fans

The Flash is running for its final season, but not everyone is enjoying the series so far. Season 9 is highly anticipated due to Stephen Amell’s return as the Green Arrow alongside David Ramsey’s John Diggle and Keiynan Lonsdale’s Wally West.

However, this season has been all about crossovers, and the latest episode, titled Rogues of War, brought in Batwoman's Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). Her character dropped a huge reference to Robert Pattinson’s Batman by delivering his iconic line. Unfortunately, fans are now hating Leslie’s delivery of the dialog, as evident from Twitter user @PettiZach's tweet who wrote:

"That was awful. They should've never even used that line, This show has gotten so bad"

Zach_Petti @PettiZach @CW_TheFlash That was awful. They shouldve never even used that line, This show has gotten so bad. @CW_TheFlash That was awful. They shouldve never even used that line, This show has gotten so bad.

According to many, Javicia Leslie didn’t do justice to what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson came up with.

Fans make fun of Red Death as the villain says Pattinson's iconic call sign in the latest episode of The Flash season 9

The phrase “I am Vengeance” has become an iconic call sign for Pattinson’s version of the Dark Knight and Batman in general. After years of hearing the usual “I’m Batman” from the likes of Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, Matt Reeves came up with something different for Robert Pattinson, which was highly appreciated by DCU fans.

However, in The Flash Season 9’s episode 3, Leslie’s Ryan Wilder is revealed to be the woman behind Red Death’s mask. Just as the revelation happens, Red Death removes her mask and tries to show herself as intimidating by using Pattinson’s line, “I am vengeance.” But the subsequent fan reactions to this moment prove that the viewers of the show are unhappy with it.

Bit Loud @Bit_Loud



Only tuning in for the Green Arrow episode and the finale.



Eric Wallace Ruined this show Ain’t no way bro.Only tuning in for the Green Arrow episode and the finale.Eric Wallace Ruined this show #TheFlash Ain’t no way bro. Only tuning in for the Green Arrow episode and the finale. Eric Wallace Ruined this show #TheFlash https://t.co/a7wwt4EecS

🇨🇺GG RELOADED🇨🇺 @GOHGAMER @CW_TheFlash She sounded like she was about to cry when she said "I am vengeance", lol. Terrible. @CW_TheFlash She sounded like she was about to cry when she said "I am vengeance", lol. Terrible.

ZIGvrt @TheRealZIG

Red Death is so cool in the comics too smh Bro….they really had her say “I am vengeance” and make that face 🤣🤣 I like the suit but, I laughed pretty hard at that ending reveal #Theflashcw Red Death is so cool in the comics too smh Bro….they really had her say “I am vengeance” and make that face 🤣🤣 I like the suit but, I laughed pretty hard at that ending reveal #Theflashcw Red Death is so cool in the comics too smh https://t.co/e8KOPt4uTc

The Flash season 9 episode 4, titled The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1, will bring back Leslie as Red Death. The use of “I am Vengeance” here is understandable as the show tries to paint Red Death in a negative light. After all, she is one of the most notable villains of the Scarlet Speedster in the comics.

Even though Leslie’s villain didn’t have a great start, she could turn things around by posing a tough challenge for Barry Allen. For now, her backstory is a mystery, and viewers don’t know whether she is from Earth Prime or a different world. Hence, a formidable backstory could also bring back a few fans that were lost after she delivered Pattinson's iconic line.

Despite the latest criticism, season 9 is doing a great job so far. So, there’s always hope for things to turn around with Red Death too.

What is The Flash season nine about?

The Flash season 9 (Image via DC)

Back in season 8, Barry Allen took down Revere-Flash for good. He is currently gearing up to battle against a new villain. Here’s how the official synopsis of the show reads:

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of THE FLASH picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before."

It continues:

"But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time."

It’ll be interesting to see which other villains show up from the Scarlet Speedster’s rogues gallery later in the series.

A new episode of The Flash Season 9 premieres every Wednesday on The CW.

Poll : 0 votes