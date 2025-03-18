That one time Spider-Man went up against the entire Avengers and held his own

Spider-Man has been one of Marvel's most iconic characters for decades. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, the web-slinging hero made his debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962. Peter Parker, a high school student bitten by a radioactive spider, becomes superhuman.

Known for his agility, strength, and "Spider-Sense," Peter balances his superhero life with his issues. Though sometimes portrayed as a solo hero, Spider-Man has worked with the Avengers.

He surprisingly holds his own against the Avengers in All-Out Avengers #5. Spider-Man and the Avengers believe each other is mind-controlled in this comic. He fights the Avengers to restore their minds and stop the chaos. His power, intelligence, and strategy shine in this battle.

He outperforms the Avengers despite their strength and teamwork. His shrewdness and improved skills enable him to finish his mission, render several Avengers useless, and fool gods like Thor.

The fighting tests his physical might and his capacity to outsmart even the toughest heroes. This sequence in All-Out Avengers #5 clarifies the reason he is among Marvel's most potent superheroes.

Spider-Man held his own against the Avengers once

In All-Out Avengers #5, Spider-Man is thrust into an intense confrontation with the entire Avengers team. At the beginning of the problem, Spider-Man thinks a device that jumbles their minds is under control the Avengers.

He must find a re-sequencer to a scientist capable of deactivating it if he is to correct the matter. But the Avengers stand in his way since they believe Spider-Man is the one with an altered mental state.

The battle starts as he counters with intelligence and agility. He begins by turning off Iron Man's armor, then outmanages the armored hero with his better technological knowledge. Then he battles She-Hulk, webbing her up and dodging her strong attacks to momentarily disable her.

One of the most impressive moments comes when he faces off against Captain Marvel. Using his webs creatively, he forces Captain Marvel into a difficult position, even landing a blow that gives him the upper hand.

He then fights Blade, Black Panther, and Captain America quickly. He defeats each of these iconic Avengers with quick thinking and well-timed moves, demonstrating his fighting skills and adaptability.

Surprisingly, even the great Thor, Spider-Man, keeps using the surroundings to his advantage as the fight goes on, dodging Thor's forceful strikes and even making the god miss by shedding his shirt. He stalls for time while the actual plan is being carried out, staying several steps ahead of the Avengers despite being outnumbered.

By the end of the issue, it becomes clear that he was never really battling the Avengers to knock them down. Rather, he was stalling to let the sequencer safely reach its target, enabling the device to turn off the mind control. Spider-Man proved his brilliance as he had already won before the battle started.

Spider-Man’s strategy in the fight

His ability to outsmart his foes was key to his success in this confrontation. Instead of depending just on brute strength, he disabled the Avengers using his intellect and webbing, creating traps and distractions to keep them away. This battle brought to light Spider-Man's tactical sense and awareness of his opponent's shortcomings as well as strengths.

