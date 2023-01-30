All Out Avengers 5: Release schedule, where to read, and everything you need to know

All Out Avengers 5 is the fifth volume in the brand-new series released by Marvel Comics. Fans will see all their favorite superheroes fight it out in a mysterious battle. Unfortunately, they are not fighting against a bigger villain, but facing each other in the battles of All Out Avengers.

The release date of this fifth volume was scheduled for January 25, 2023, five months after the release of the first volume of the series. Fans can pick up the paper version of the book from bookstores and magazine stands. They can buy it online as well, but the digital version is yet to be released.

Written by Derek Landy and illustrated by Greg Land, All Out Avengers 5 shows Spider-Man fighting the other mighty superheroes. This includes Avengers, She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, and others.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers about All Out Avengers.

What is the release date for All Out Avengers 5?

The Comic book has been released in January 2023 (Image via Marvel)

As mentioned earlier, the All Out Avengers 5 is officially available starting January 25, 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this volume since All Out Avengers #4 was released on December 28, 2022. However, according to All Out Avengers #1, which was released on September 7, 2022, there has been one story per month.

With each month since September dedicated to one All Out Avengers story, January was the designated month for the fifth story. The fifth volume isn't the last in the series, and Marvel has announced that the sixth volume will be released on February 22, 2023.

Where to read All Out Avengers 5?

Avengers @Avengers All-out action! All-out adventure! All in continuity! The action-packed new ongoing Avengers series, 'All-Out Avengers', begins in September. All-out action! All-out adventure! All in continuity! The action-packed new ongoing Avengers series, 'All-Out Avengers', begins in September. https://t.co/69j0myV6sS

All Out Avengers 5, the fifth volume in the All Out Avengers series published by Marvel Comics is already available in the stands. As mentioned earlier, apart from paper volumes, fans will be given digital access to the comics as soon as Marvel allows it.

Readers can read the previous volumes of the All Out Avengers series digitally – online, on iPad, iPhone, or Android devices with issuance for unlimited access. However, as mentioned earlier, digital access for All Out Avengers 5 has not started yet. Fans can also buy the e-book or Kindle version to read on the Kindle & ComiXology by Amazon.

What to expect in the All Out Avengers 5 storyline?

Expect a lot of action between Spider-Man and other heroes (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Comics has surpassed the usual enmities between superheroes and supervillains in this series of comics. Creators do not introduce new characters or change the genre. Here, the familiar characters in the story add a unique twist to the unpredictable plot.

This action story finds the friendly Spider-Man fighting other superpowers such as Thor, Black Panther, Captain America, and Blade. Spider-Man holds a re-sequencer while others try to pry it away.

He believes that they are being controlled by the Grand Manipulator. The rest of the heroes, on the other hand, think that Spidey is under the Manipulator’s control. While they think that Spider-Man is out to destroy the minds of New Yorkers, the teenage hero feels the need to save his friends from the mind control of the villain.

The beginning of the plot leaves readers guessing whether it is the webbed hero or other mighty powers that are being controlled by the obscure villain. The sequence of events makes twists in the story unpredictable and also allows a lot of scope for racy actions.

Though the previous issues led to the story of All Out Avengers 5, the turn in the tale will likely take the readers by surprise. The writers promise the ending to be as much fun as the previous issues have been.

Derek Landy and Greg Land’s work in All Out Avengers 5

Derek Landy, the writer, and Greg Land, the illustrator of All Out Avengers 5 have created a story to keep readers hooked to the publication. The plot twists and spellbinding action sequences are thrilling. Moreover, the fun banter between Spider-Man and the superheroes, particularly Thor, is delightfully catchy.

With stylish and sophisticated art depicting each move of the heroes, the intensity of the drama is hypnotic, to say the least. As such, the exciting ending to this issue is meant to lead to the next issue of the series.

